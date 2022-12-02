The Tar Heels are making history, but not in a good way. The UNC men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game Sunday afternoon, falling 80-72 at Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both schools. The loss marks the first time ever a preseason No. 1 team has lost four consecutive games in the same season, and also likely will make Carolina the fastest preseason No. 1 to ever drop out of the AP Poll. UNC currently sits at No. 18, but lost both of its games this week.

16 HOURS AGO