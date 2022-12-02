Read full article on original website
Pittsboro Pool League Cues up Community and Fellowship
Squaring up the white cue ball on the pool table at the Sycamore at Chatham Mills, Jay Niver hunches over and — eye level with the ball — pulls back his brown wooden pool cue. Then, in rapid succession he moves it back and forth toward the cue ball, as if winding up. Once, twice, three times, then four: his target makes loud contact with the red 3 ball, sinking it into the corner pocket.
Free Parking Returns in Downtown Chapel Hill for December Weekends
To help promote visiting its downtown over the winter holidays, the Town of Chapel Hill recently shared details for a gift to motorists in the community. The local government’s parking department shared that town-owned parking decks and lots will not charge any parking fees over the weekends during December. The change, which Chapel Hill traditionally institutes to encourage visiting local businesses and buying local products, will be in effect for five weekends this year.
Local Government Meetings: December 5-9
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. This week is a busy one for local government watchers....
The Morning News: Crazy Crime, Climate Change, and Football
In today’s news: an odd crime story from Orange County, UNC climate advocates travel to Egypt, and big games for UNC football – and fútbol.
UNC Football to Face No. 15 Oregon in 2022 Holiday Bowl
Carolina’s football season will end with a trip out west. The Tar Heels received a bid to the 2022 SDCCU Holiday Bowl, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. UNC will face No. 15 Oregon. “We’re excited to be headed to the Holiday Bowl,” UNC...
The 5:00 News – Stolen Cars and ACC Championship Game
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a wild stolen car spree in Orange County, the ACC football championship game preview, and more.
Art’s Angle: Painful End
CHARLOTTE — Well, they came to see a freshman quarterback. And when the blue wave washed out of Bank of America Stadium after three quarters, you knew it wasn’t the best freshman in the ACC who had been on display. The few orange-clad fans who also left early...
Late Rally Falls Short as UNC Men’s Basketball Drops Fourth Straight Game
The Tar Heels are making history, but not in a good way. The UNC men’s basketball team lost its fourth straight game Sunday afternoon, falling 80-72 at Virginia Tech in the ACC opener for both schools. The loss marks the first time ever a preseason No. 1 team has lost four consecutive games in the same season, and also likely will make Carolina the fastest preseason No. 1 to ever drop out of the AP Poll. UNC currently sits at No. 18, but lost both of its games this week.
UNC Men’s Basketball at Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its three-game losing streak this Sunday when it visits Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. The game is the ACC opener for both schools. While Carolina won both regular-season games against the Hokies last year, including one in Blacksburg, Virginia Tech defeated UNC in the ACC Tournament semifinals in March.
UNC Football in the ACC Championship: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will compete for its first ACC Championship since 1980 Saturday night when it meets Clemson in Charlotte. The Tar Heels are also seeking their first win against the Tigers since 2010. Clemson has won the last four meetings between the programs, including a 45-37 win in the 2015 ACC Championship.
UNC Women’s Soccer Advances to National Championship With 3-2 Win Over FSU
You come at the queen, you best not miss. The UNC women’s soccer team will play for its 23rd national championship in program history after defending national champion and No. 1 overall seed Florida State 3-2 in Friday night’s national semifinal in Cary. Carolina briefly led 3-0 midway...
