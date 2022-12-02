Rally Pensacola and local venders work to end childhood cancer

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — 17 local businesses gathered at the SCI building Friday in partnership with the Rally Foundation to fight childhood cancer.

“Childhood cancer is the number one killer of children in our country, and it is severely underfunded.” Said Cindi Bonner, Director of Rally Pensacola.

Venders sold goods like jewelry, art, and clothes and donated 20% of sales to Rally Pensacola.

Since 2015, Rally Pensacola has raised over 3.2 million dollars for pediatric oncology families in the Florida panhandle, and said they’re looking for volunteers to work with them in their fight.

“Not only raising funds to find cures for better treatment for cancer, but just to help offset expenses because cancer is an expensive sickness with hospital bills and doctor visits,” said Donna Dickey, a volunteer and event chair., To help the families who are in the hospital with their kids fighting for their lives.”

Volunteers can get involved in any capacity.

“There are some people who like to work directly with the children, and sometimes it’s just too hard on the heart so they want to help behind the scenes,” said Bonner. “There’s something for everyone. We also love when people create their own fundraisers. We’re there to help and support in any way we can.”

The shopping event will continue into the weekend with participating vendors donating a portion of their in-store sales to rally Pensacola on Saturday.

