3 reasons why New York Giants tying Washington Commanders isn’t the end of the world
There’s plenty to be disappointed about in the (7-4-1) New York Giants 20-20 tie to the (7-5-1) Washington Commanders on
Giants rule 3 out, 9 questionable vs. Commanders
The New York Giants will host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and will do so with several key players expected to return. The Giants won’t be a full strength but will be closer than they’ve been in weeks. The Commanders, meanwhile, are a bit banged up and will play a few starters short.
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III point fingers at each other in sideline spat vs. Rams
The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.
Giants Wide Receiver Will Not Play Against Washington Today
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay's tough season continued on Sunday. Golladay has officially been made inactive for this afternoon's pivotal matchup against the division rival Washington Commanders. The veteran wideout has been dealing with an illness the last few days. "The Giants won't have wide receiver Kenny Golladay...
NFL Odds: Commanders vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Washington Commanders will travel to take on the New York Giants in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Washington has gone 7-5...
NBC Sports
Giants-Commanders tie in NFC East matchup, remain in playoff picture
The Philadelphia Eagles continue to separate themselves within the NFL playoff picture, thanks to some help from the rest of the NFC East. On Sunday, the Eagles took care of business against the Tennessee Titans while the Washington Commanders and New York Giants left MetLife Stadium in a 20-20 tie. This was a blow to both teams that are clinging to every win to try to secure a playoff spot in the league’s strongest and most competitive division.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Diggs and Gallup's health, upcoming visit with Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss if the bug going through the Cowboys’ locker room will keep key players out against the Colts on Sunday, Beckham’s visit, and much more.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
Let’s take a look at the Giants Week 13 matchup against the Commanders.
Giants vs. Commanders Week 13 inactives: Who's in, who's out?
OL Joshua Ezeudu (neck) CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) WR Kenny Golladay (illness) CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder) CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) G Trai Turner (knee/ankle)
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
