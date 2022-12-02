ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination

Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
SB Nation

All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all

One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo’s bizarre World Cup continues with South Korea gaffe

Maybe he shouldn’t have played after all. Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was in the starting lineup for Friday’s group stage finale versus South Korea after some initial confusion about his availability, and he committed a defensive gaffe in the first half that led to a Korean goal. Ronaldo made a half-hearted attempt to clear a corner kick in the 27th minute, turning his head away and letting it bounce dangerously off his shoulder. Kim Young-gwon pounced on the ricochet and buried the chance to tie the match at one apiece.  Later in the first half, Ronaldo missed a great chance to score on...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Yardbarker

South Korea had awesome reaction to advancing in World Cup

South Korea on Friday advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup with what may have been the tournament’s most dramatic victory. It appeared all but certain that South Korea’s run would come to an end with their match against Portugal sitting at 1-1 in stoppage time. Hwang Hee-Chan then netted a game winner on a beautiful pass from Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute.
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

