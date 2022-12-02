Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands start time: World Cup 2022 live stream USMNT soccer, how to watch online, TV channel, pick
The round of 16 is here for Gregg Berhalter and the United States men's national team as they get set to take on the Netherlands in what promises to be a tough matchup on Saturday. The American defense has not conceded a goal on open play, but it will have to be on its toes to stop Coady Gakpo, who has three goals in the World Cup thus far.
USMNT Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment After World Cup Elimination
The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16. There will be years for the team to figure out what they could have or should have done differently in that game, but head coach Gregg Berhalter thinks he already knows.
Uruguay players accost refs in ugly scene after World Cup elimination
Yellow card for … stalking the refs. Uruguay players accosted the officials, grabbed them and followed them into the tunnel in an ugly scene following their match Friday that resulted in the team’s World Cup ouster. Several of the players were issued symbolic post-match yellow cards for their behavior. Follow all the 2022 World Cup action with more from the New York Post Daily updated schedules, scores, news and moreWhy USA could be more dangerous at World Cup nowChristian Pulisic celebrates USA win from hospital — with a promiseAll The Post’s World Cup gambling picks It was not clear precisely what provoked the reactions — apart from facing the bitter end of their World Cup run. Late in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, chasing a third goal that would have swung the goal-differential tiebreaker to advance in their favor over South Korea, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was tripped up in the 18-yard area, but no penalty was awarded. Cavani, Diego Godín and Jose Maria Gimenez were a few of the players involved in the altercations. South Korea scored a dramatic tie-breaking goal in stoppage time of its match with Portugal to take the spot over Uruguay as the Group H runner-up.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
EXPLAINER: Why Japan’s World Cup goal was judged valid
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s bizarre World Cup continues with South Korea gaffe
Maybe he shouldn’t have played after all. Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was in the starting lineup for Friday’s group stage finale versus South Korea after some initial confusion about his availability, and he committed a defensive gaffe in the first half that led to a Korean goal. Ronaldo made a half-hearted attempt to clear a corner kick in the 27th minute, turning his head away and letting it bounce dangerously off his shoulder. Kim Young-gwon pounced on the ricochet and buried the chance to tie the match at one apiece. Later in the first half, Ronaldo missed a great chance to score on...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Yardbarker
South Korea had awesome reaction to advancing in World Cup
South Korea on Friday advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup with what may have been the tournament’s most dramatic victory. It appeared all but certain that South Korea’s run would come to an end with their match against Portugal sitting at 1-1 in stoppage time. Hwang Hee-Chan then netted a game winner on a beautiful pass from Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute.
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Sporting News
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
Sporting News
How big is Netherlands? USA's opponent in World Cup Round of 16 is a European nation is no bigger than West Virginia
USA and Netherlands kick off the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 action in Al Rayyan as Gregg Berhalter's side look for an edge over the Dutch. The US — having never faced Netherlands — recorded their first-ever win over La Oranje in 2015, and they tower over their European opponents in any geographical battle.
Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup
Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
