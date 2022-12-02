Read full article on original website
LOOK: Cowboys set to wear rare red stripe on their helmet for just the second time in 46 years and here's why
For the third time this season, the Cowboys will be making a change to their helmet, and this time around, they'll be featuring a look that they've only worn a total of two times over the past 46 years. When Dallas kicks off against Indianapolis on Sunday night, the Cowboys...
Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
LOOK: Seahawks' Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III point fingers at each other in sideline spat vs. Rams
The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Packers' Christian Watson: Continues scoring spree
Watson caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, and rushed once for 46 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Watson is one of the league's hottest playmakers, as he's now scored eight times in his last four games. The rookie's first touchdown Sunday came on a crucial, 14-yard catch on fourth down to close the first half. Watson then sealed the game by going untouched on a 46-yard jet sweep with under two minutes left. With great size and blazing speed, the North Dakota State product has come into his own over the last month, but as the Packers now embark on their bye, he'll have to wait until Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams to make his next appearance.
NFL Week 13 inactives: Dolphins down two offensive linemen, Raiders' Josh Jacobs good to go
Week 13 of the NFL season is here and we have one of the best slates of the season on tap, including the Giants hosting the Commanders, the Jets traveling to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, the Eagles hosting the Titans and a rematch of last year's AFC title game between the Chiefs and Bengals.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Titans-Eagles Inactives
Jeffery Simmons will play once again after being questionable. Elijah Molden can’t string together appearances.
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Exits with injury
Mekari (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos. The 25-year-old started at left tackle Sunday with Ronnie Stanley (ankle) ruled inactive for the second game in a row. In Mekari's absence, either Ben Cleveland or Daniel Faalele will likely step in versus Denver.
Jeffery Simmons questionable; Ben Jones clears concussion protocol
Titans center Ben Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing two games. He will return this week against the Eagles. Jones was limited Friday after full practices Wednesday and Thursday but does not have a designation. The Titans list defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) as questionable. He returned to a...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Won't suit up again
Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Bridgewater is now slated to miss his sixth consecutive contest as a result of the knee injury he sustained back in Week 6 against the Vikings. Rookie Skylar Thompson is in line to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup quarterback this weekend in San Fransisco.
Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo: Emerging as deep threat
Okonkwo recorded four receptions on five targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Okonkwo recorded a career high in receptions and yards in the Titans' blowout loss, though the majority of his production came before garbage time. He caught a deep pass down the middle of the field in the second quarter, and he then shed a defender and turned upfield for a 41-yard gain. Though Austin Hooper is still the team's primary tight end, Okonkwo now has one reception of 40 or more yards in three of his last five games.
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Carted off Sunday
Queen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a thigh injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Queen recorded nine tackles before he went down with a thigh issue that required him to be carted off the field, per Zrebiec. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, its apparent severity could threaten his availability heading into Baltimore's Week 14 game versus Pittsburgh. With Queen sidelined, expect Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison to slot in as the Ravens' primary inside linebackers.
