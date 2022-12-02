Read full article on original website
Eagles Players Reaching Out To Free Agent TE Rob Gronkowski?
The Philadelphia Eagles received some excellent news concerning their tight end, Dallas Goedert. Goedert injured his shoulder against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 10 and was placed on injured reserve. That means he would miss at least four games, so he will be sidelined for at...
CBS Sports
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback went down in the first half.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
Patriots Playoff Chances Slim, But Still Alive After Week 13
Despite their Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots are still in the postseason hunt.
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
FINAL: Fitzpatrick Intercepts Mariota; Steelers Defeat Falcons 19-16
Stay tuned for live drive-by-drive updates as the Atlanta Falcons host the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Eagles-Titans inactives for Week 13
The Eagles released their list of inactives for Sunday afternoon with Robert Quinn as the only player ruled out with an injury. Jordan Davis has been activated and will make his on-field return against the Titans for the first time since he was placed on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain after Philadelphia’s win over the Steelers.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Good to go Sunday
Etienne (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Lions. Etienne received the questionable tag after being a limited practice participant this week, but he's been cleared to take the field for Sunday's contest. He played only five snaps before he suffered the foot injury Week 12 versus Baltimore, but it appears he won't miss additional time. Etienne should reclaim the workhorse role for Jacksonville while JaMycal Hasty reverts to the No. 2 option in the backfield.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ross Dwelley: Out Sunday
Dwelley (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins. Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Dwelley will sit for the first time this season, while the 49ers will dress George Kittle, Charlie Woerner and Tyler Kroft at tight end. He'll work to earn a chance to suit up Week 14 against the Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Chuma Edoga: Sidelined again with knee concern
Edoga (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Edoga is now slated to miss his eleventh contest of the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee issue, meaning Colby Gossett is expected to draw his second consecutive start at left guard in the Week 13 matchup versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
LT Terron Armstead leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 12th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re taking on the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium in Week 13. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
NBC Sports
Eagles without veteran edge rusher for Titans with surprise injury
The Eagles ruled veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn out for Sunday with a surprise knee injury. Quinn did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report earlier in the week, which means the injury occurred at practice Friday (or at some point after Thursday's practice ended). Quinn has been a...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Carted off Sunday
Queen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a thigh injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Queen recorded nine tackles before he went down with a thigh issue that required him to be carted off the field, per Zrebiec. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, its apparent severity could threaten his availability heading into Baltimore's Week 14 game versus Pittsburgh. With Queen sidelined, expect Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison to slot in as the Ravens' primary inside linebackers.
Jets vs. Vikings: Final Week 13 injury report
The Jets released their final injury report for Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. The big question throughout the week was the status of running back Michael Carter with his ankle injury. Chances are the Jets will not have him available for Sunday. He is listed as doubtful after missing practice all week.
