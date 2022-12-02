ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Chicago

Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'

Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach

Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Beats Bears once again

Rodgers completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Rodgers played through ribs and thumb injuries to lead the Packers to a comeback victory at the home of their division rivals. While the quarterback's stat line wasn't anything special, Rodgers' fourth-down touchdown to rookie Christian Watson gave Green Bay a much-needed score heading into halftime. With his team now entering its bye week, Rodgers will get some welcomed extra time to rest his injuries ahead of Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams.
CBS Sports

Bears' Trevon Wesco: Forced out Sunday

Wesco is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers with a leg injury. Wesco went down on the opening drive of the game and had to be helped off the field by members of Chicago's training staff, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. In his absence, expect Ryan Griffin to step in as the No. 2 tight end behind Cole Kmet.
CBS Sports

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again

St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
CBS Sports

Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss

Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Jones: Exits Sunday's game

Jones exited Sunday's game against the Bears with a shin injury. Before being removed from the contest, Jones carried four times for four yards and caught three passes for 20 yards. In Jones' absence, AJ Dillon is in line for added Week 13 backfield touches for the Packers.
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report

Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
CBS Sports

Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance

Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Frank Clark: Uncertain to play Sunday

The Chiefs added Clark to their Week 13 injury report and are listing him as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati due to an illness. Kansas City will likely wait and see how Clark progresses in his recovery from the illness over the next few hours before a decision on his status is made around 2:55 p.m. ET, when the team is set to release its inactive list. Clark ranks fourth on the Chiefs with three sacks on the season.
CBS Sports

Bears' Darrynton Evans: Minor role in loss

Evans rushed three times for 21 yards in the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday. After handling 10 touches last week against the Jets, Evans was used very sparingly against Green Bay, and his inconsistent usage through two games will make him tough to consider as a reliable fantasy option in the near future.

