Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
Aaron Rodgers Appears to Drop F-Bomb After Throwing the Ball Away Against the Bears
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers frustrated again. This time against the Bears.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
What we learned as Bears blow early lead in 28-19 loss vs. Packers
CHICAGO – Justin Fields' return Sunday against the Green Bay Packers gave the Bears a massive injection of energy. But it wasn't enough to hand their NFC North rivals a loss at Soldier Field. The Bears jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first half behind some typical...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Win entering bye likely keeps Aaron Rodgers in starting lineup
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 14 The Green Bay Packers are on a bye in Week 14 after defeating the
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Beats Bears once again
Rodgers completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears. Rodgers played through ribs and thumb injuries to lead the Packers to a comeback victory at the home of their division rivals. While the quarterback's stat line wasn't anything special, Rodgers' fourth-down touchdown to rookie Christian Watson gave Green Bay a much-needed score heading into halftime. With his team now entering its bye week, Rodgers will get some welcomed extra time to rest his injuries ahead of Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams.
Bears' Trevon Wesco: Forced out Sunday
Wesco is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers with a leg injury. Wesco went down on the opening drive of the game and had to be helped off the field by members of Chicago's training staff, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. In his absence, expect Ryan Griffin to step in as the No. 2 tight end behind Cole Kmet.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Exits Sunday's game
Jones exited Sunday's game against the Bears with a shin injury. Before being removed from the contest, Jones carried four times for four yards and caught three passes for 20 yards. In Jones' absence, AJ Dillon is in line for added Week 13 backfield touches for the Packers.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins pull off feat Splash Brothers never have as Warriors become first team to 400 3s
The Golden State Warriors more or less invented the modern NBA's math problem. They take and make a lot of 3s, which are worth more than 2s, and over time, that extra point becomes too much to keep up with. It's a simple concept, which is why the rest of the league has caught up, and now you don't often see these giant 3-point disparities.
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin offers viral Houston volleyball player a job
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin offered Houston volleyball player Kate Georgiades a grad assistant job after seeing her viral highlight.
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Uncertain to play Sunday
The Chiefs added Clark to their Week 13 injury report and are listing him as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati due to an illness. Kansas City will likely wait and see how Clark progresses in his recovery from the illness over the next few hours before a decision on his status is made around 2:55 p.m. ET, when the team is set to release its inactive list. Clark ranks fourth on the Chiefs with three sacks on the season.
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Minor role in loss
Evans rushed three times for 21 yards in the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday. After handling 10 touches last week against the Jets, Evans was used very sparingly against Green Bay, and his inconsistent usage through two games will make him tough to consider as a reliable fantasy option in the near future.
