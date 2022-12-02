The Cowboys put together a fourth-quarter avalanche to get the win. The Cowboys moved to 9-3 on the season after handling the Colts on Sunday night, 54-19. Indy gave Dallas a run for its money out of the gate, scoring 10 points on its first two possession to take an early lead. The Cowboys were able to spark up a couple of touchdown drives to jump ahead, but the Colts did have an opportunity to go into the break with a surprising lead, particularly after Stephon Gilmore picked off Dak Prescott with just under three minutes to play in the second quarter. However, Matt Ryan and Co. were held to just a field goal on that possession and the veteran quarterback threw a pick on the following drive, which led to a five-play touchdown march by Dallas to go up by eight before the break.

12 HOURS AGO