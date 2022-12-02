Read full article on original website
The Dallas Cowboys are back in the win column, and they did it in explosive dominating fashion, blowing the doors off of the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
The Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter Sunday night trailing the Dallas Cowboys 21-19. Four turnovers and five touchdowns later, they lost 54-19. The 33 fourth-quarter points are a Dallas franchise record and just 2 points off the most scored in any quarter in NFL history. The mind-bogglingly bad quarter...
It has been a quick fall from grace for Baker Mayfield. From franchise player in Cleveland to free agent, Mayfield... The post Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
The stars may be aligning for the Seahawks to make a playoff run. In the last 48 hours, two starting quarterbacks for their NFC West rivals have been shut down for the year. First, the Rams placed Matt Stafford on injured reserve, likely ending his season. Now, the 49ers are losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year due to a broken foot.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts come into Sunday night’s game in Dallas as heavy underdogs. The Cowboys have won 8 of 10 games, while the Colts have lost 5 of their last 6 games. IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts pulling off the upset.
A freshman rarely enters the collegiate scene as a good player, but Jada Walker did. A sophomore is almost never a great player, but Jada Walker is proving to be one. In Kentucky’s 82-56 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Sunday afternoon, Walker left fans with a performance to remember. The 5-foot-7 guard dropped 20 points and four assists while shooting 7-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. The stunning performance is just another highlight in Walker’s young, but already illustrious career.
Vikings' Akayleb Evans: Evaluated for concussion Sunday
Evans was evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Evans was making his return from a two-game absence due to a previous concussion. The 23-year-old recorded six tackles and a pass defended before exiting in the second half, and it's unclear if he was ever officially diagnosed with a concussion before the end of this Week 13 contest. It will be worth monitoring Evans' status heading into next Sunday's divisional matchup against Detroit.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Quiet in Week 13 loss
Moore caught two of six targets for seven yards and added a 10-yard rush in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Moore had room to get his second foot down on an attempted sideline catch late in the first half, but he failed to do so on a play that would have put the Jets in field-goal range. A seven-yard gain by Ty Johnson on the ensuing play followed by a 60-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal made Moore's blunder inconsequential, but that play was emblematic of the second-year wide receiver's struggles in 2022. Moore's a distant third on the Jets' wide receiver depth chart behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Colts' Jelani Woods: Listed as active Sunday night
Woods (shoulder/quad) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys. Woods, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, logged a full session Friday before being deemed questionable for the contest. The 2022 third-rounder, who is coming off a breakout effort in Week 12 in which he caught eight of his nine targets for 98 yards in a 24-17 loss to the Steelers, will give it a go versus Dallas, but the return to action of fellow tight end Kylen Granson (who was inactive versus Pittsburgh due to an illness) means that Woods will have to share snaps with both Granson and Mo Alie-Cox, a context that could cut into the rookie's volume Sunday night.
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
Jets' Corey Davis: Clear WR2 after Wilson in Week 13
Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings. Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on a 4th-and-10 play. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
Giants' Matt Breida: Absent from ground game in tie
Breida nabbed his only target for four yards and did not log a carry in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday. Breida has been a very distant backup ball-carrying option behind Saquon Barkley all season, but he had gotten at least one carry in each contest prior to Week 13. The only two Giants to log a tote Sunday were Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, so Breida's lack of action on the ground wasn't a matter of him being usurped on the depth chart. New York seems determined to put its offense on the back of Barkley as the team pushes for a playoff spot, so there is no expectation that Breida's opportunities will grow while the No. 1 back is healthy.
Cowboys vs. Colts score: Defenses forces four second-half turnovers as Dallas blows out Indy
The Cowboys put together a fourth-quarter avalanche to get the win. The Cowboys moved to 9-3 on the season after handling the Colts on Sunday night, 54-19. Indy gave Dallas a run for its money out of the gate, scoring 10 points on its first two possession to take an early lead. The Cowboys were able to spark up a couple of touchdown drives to jump ahead, but the Colts did have an opportunity to go into the break with a surprising lead, particularly after Stephon Gilmore picked off Dak Prescott with just under three minutes to play in the second quarter. However, Matt Ryan and Co. were held to just a field goal on that possession and the veteran quarterback threw a pick on the following drive, which led to a five-play touchdown march by Dallas to go up by eight before the break.
Ravens' Patrick Queen: Carted off Sunday
Queen has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a thigh injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Queen recorded nine tackles before he went down with a thigh issue that required him to be carted off the field, per Zrebiec. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, its apparent severity could threaten his availability heading into Baltimore's Week 14 game versus Pittsburgh. With Queen sidelined, expect Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison to slot in as the Ravens' primary inside linebackers.
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson: Misses practice, listed as questionable
Henderson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday due to an illness. Fellow running back Travis Etienne (foot) is also listed as questionable, but trending toward active status after logging limited practices this week. Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, coach Dog Pederson indicated that Henderson would likely be inactive on game day if Etienne is available, as the newcomer "continues to grow and learn the (Jaguars') offense." With that in mind, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner figure to handle change-of-pace duties Sunday, assuming Etienne suits up versus Detroit.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Downplays severity of injury
Tagovailoa (ankle) said after Sunday's loss to the 49ers that he feels "as good as I can be coming off a game," Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Tagovailoa was kept off the field for the Dolphins' final drive Sunday and was listed as questionable to return. He said during his postgame press conference that he'll have a few things assessed, but he didn't seem too concerned about his availability going forward. His status for next Sunday's game against the Chargers will likely come into focus based on his availability at practice this week.
