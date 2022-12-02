Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos’ Statement on Speaker Pelosi’s Decision to Step Down
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she will not seek a leadership position in the 118th Congress. “Historic in so many ways, Nancy Pelosi is one-of-a-kind. Love her or not — and I love her — she will...
Refinery-state Democrats plan bill to rein in biofuel blending compliance costs
Congressional lawmakers are drawing up legislation to cut down the near-record compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard, which has pitted corn staters and some in the oil industry against each other for more than a decade.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Lawmakers introduce legislation to close 'pawnbroker loophole'
Moving to Chicago last year, content creator Jazmine Thompson needed some extra cash to cover rent and expenses. She pawned her laptop computer and three professional cameras, receiving with it two $800 loans. The interest rate on the loans was about 150% requiring her to pay $8,000 in loan fees...
‘We can’t regulate this out of existence’: Senate Agriculture Committee grills CFTC chair on FTX collapse
For over two hours on Thursday, the Senate Agriculture Committee pressed U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam on the rapid crumbling of FTX, which Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) attributed to an “alarming lack of internal controls and egregious governance failures.”. Both the CFTC and the Senate Agriculture...
Washington Examiner
Nevada U.S. senator introduces 'abortion funds' bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced legislation Thursday that would create a federal grant program for organizations that connect women to reproductive health care and abortion resources, her office announced. Such organizations include "abortion funds and community health clinics" identified as patient navigators. The Women's...
Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a resolution intended to avert a freight rail strike, based on an agreement reached between some rail unions and freight rail companies. Several unions did not agree with the deal passed by Congress because it lacked paid sick leave, but Democrats have said the alternative was […] The post Biden signs bill that staves off railroad workers strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal
US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. - No choice - Judging by the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for forcing through the deal, the political hit for overriding the union holdouts will be contained for Biden.
U.S. to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that it needs to renew the emergency declaration when it ends on January 31, 2023,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in an agency news release. “But we won’t take our foot off the gas...
Congress is right to block the threat of a rail strike
Everything that Americans produce or import has to be transported from one place to another, usually by rail or truck and often partway by both. Freight rail has the specific job of moving heavy, bulky goods and commodities, such as crude oil and coal, chemicals, large machinery, fabricated metals and many foodstuffs on which every American depends.
kitco.com
Alaska mining project CEO criticizes U.S. EPA veto suggestion
Dec 2 (Reuters) - The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the U.S. environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which...
U.S. Senate votes to avert freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails
Democrats fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for railroad workers, a sticking point in contract negotiations. The post U.S. Senate votes to avert freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
EPA closes in on veto of controversial Pebble Mine project
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended blocking a proposed gold and copper mining project in Alaska’s Bristol Bay Thursday. The proposed Pebble Mine seeks to extract ore from the Pebble deposit in the southwestern part of the state, the largest known undeveloped copper ore deposit in the world. It is also home to a salmon fishery that supplies half the world’s sockeye salmon, and opponents of the mine have warned the project would devastate the fishery.
KCRG.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit State Sen. Hogg and neighbors brought over Cargill rail yard project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has voted against a lawsuit against Cedar Rapids City Council alleging that the city illegally allowed Cargill to build a rail yard in a southeast side neighborhood. Democratic State Senator Rob Hogg previously filed two lawsuits in Linn County against the Cedar Rapids...
Rail workers say quality-of-life concerns not resolved under deal imposed by Congress
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When BNSF railroad conductor Justin Schaaf needed to take time off from work this summer, he had to make a choice: go to the dentist to get a cavity in his molar filled or attend a party for his son’s 7th birthday. He chose...
hstoday.us
Legislation to Protect Emergency Responders Passes the House
Legislation authored by U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) to help protect the health and safety of firefighters and emergency responders from PFAS exposure has passed the House. The Protecting Firefighters from...
Senate Moves to Bind Rail Companies and Workers to Labor Deal
"The Senate moved quickly Thursday to avert a rail strike that the Biden administration and business leaders warned would have had devastating consequences for the nation's economy.The Senate passed a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike beginning Dec. 9.The Senate vote was 80-15. It came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.“I’m...
foodsafetynews.com
Prop 12 put off until after SCOTUS ruling
After the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over California’s Proposition 12 last Oct. 11, the ruling became expected by the end of June. The latest action by California is the extension of a state court injunction to prevent implementation of Prop 12 until July 1, 2023, likely after the Supreme Court rules.
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0