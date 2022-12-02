ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

accesswdun.com

Roderick edges rain, competition to win Snowflake 100

Casey Roderick’s long exhale summed up Saturday night at 5 Flags Speedway. The Lawrencville, Georgia native led the 36-car Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Pro Late Model field off the grid a few minutes after 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pensacola, Florida raceway. Six painstaking hours later — just after...
accesswdun.com

Stickler gets second straight Snowball Derby Mod win

Cody Stickler was smoking all Friday night long at Five Flags Speedway. Among clouds billowing from his No. 46 machine throughout the second night of the 55th annual Snowball Derby at the Pensacola Florida half-mile, Stickler torched the field and celebrated his second straight Modifieds of Mayhem Derby 75 with a smooth burnout just before the flagstand.
WALA-TV FOX10

Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
AL.com

Terry Cove land sale brings mega bucks

A Texas investor paid $22 million cash for almost 24 acres on Terry Cove off Captain Trent Lane in Orange Beach and plans to develop The Abaco, a 240-unit condominium complex, according to Bob Shallow of Re/Max Paradise, who handled both sides of the transaction. The project will feature a huge lazy river and boat docks with slips for sale. Presales and construction will start next year.
WKRG News 5

Retired dog obedience competitor gifts her homestead to ECSO K9 Unit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman recently gifted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit her home, as a way to give back to the community. Claudia Van Gee is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years.  “I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan Malamutes, […]
Racing News

Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)

The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
WKRG News 5

Jeremy Jones: Murderer attacks day after Hurricane Ivan hits Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man living under an alias shows up on the doorsteps of a previous employer the day before Hurricane Ivan strikes. While staying with the family, the man commits a gruesome murder. This is the story of Jeremy Jones. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the […]
Tide 100.9 FM

South Alabama Earns Third Bowl Appearance in Program History

The Crimson Tide won’t be the only team from Alabama spending its postseason in New Orleans. The South Alabama Jaguars will face conference rival Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, set to be played at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 21. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
amazingamerica.com

Nine Must-See Spots in Pensacola

Are you a huge beach buff who dreams of invitingly warm, brilliantly green, and irresistibly soothing seas? Look no further than the northwest Florida panhandle and Pensacola! While gorgeous weather and pristine beaches are the main reasons for constant tourist influx to Pensacola, the region offers much more for those interested in history, art culture, and all things nautical. Here’s our list of some of the top attractions in the Pensacola area.
WKRG News 5

Coldest, hottest Christmases ever recorded in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas season is here and it’s in the 70s outside. The average temperature for this time of year in Mobile is actually in the 70s, so its been a pretty average season. Mobile has experienced some freezing temperatures and some scolding hot temperatures, all within the week of Christmas. What’s the […]
WKRG News 5

Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Mobile, AL

Mobile is Alabama’s gateway to the gulf and one of the state’s most historic cities. Although its larger neighbor, New Orleans, is known for its Mardi Gras celebration, the tradition actually originated in Mobile in 1702 when it was the capital of French Louisiana. Today, Mobile still hosts...
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams scores four touchdowns in state championship

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams put on a show Friday to help Saraland High School win the Alabama Cass 6A State Championship. Williams finished the night with 15 carries for 188 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 84 yards and one receiving touchdown. Saraland defeated Mountain Brook 38-17.
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT FRIDAY 12-2-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
WALA-TV FOX10

1 taken away in ambulance after Friday night incident on St. Stephens Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News continues to ask questions about an incident that happened Friday night on St. Stephens Road. Police converged outside the Quik Pick Shell station. It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but at least one person was taken away from the scene by ambulance. Another person...
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for road, lane closures

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — Eglin Parkway (State Road 85) Road Closure for Fort Walton Beach...
WKRG News 5

Eglin Air Force Base Airmen name new stealth bomber, unveiling Friday

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — The name of the new B-21 Raider, the latest stealth bomber technology to be unveiled Friday in Calif., has ties to the Gulf Coast. Airmen at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County submitted the winning name ‘Raider’ for the aircraft. The selection process had more than 2,100 entries. The […]

