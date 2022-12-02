St. Mary’s shuts out St. Dominic, wins back-to-back titles

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The St. Mary’s Dragons are back-to-back state champions after shutting out the St. Dominic Crusaders in a Friday matinee title game.

In a battle of two St. Louis area schools, St. Mary’s defeated St. Dominic by a score of 42-0 to earn the Missouri Class 4 State Championship.

The Dragons scored early, often and in several different ways. Leading by four touchdowns at halftime, St. Mary’s built momentum behind passing, rushing and a punt return score in the first half. Senior Chase Hendricks sparked the Dragons offense with three touchdowns.

St. Mary’s defended its 2021 state championship, holding opponents scoreless in both title-clinching games. Head coach Kenneth Turner led the Dragons to both championships, the only two in school history. St. Mary’s ends the season with a 13-2 overall record.

The future of the football program is uncertain, as the Archdiocese of St. Louis plans to close St. Mary’s High School at the end of the school year. For now, the players and coaching staff say they are enjoying the big moment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.