ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
670 The Score

Bears QB Justin Fields set to return against Packers

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzIEr_0jVV1ing00

(670 The Score) The Bears on Friday listed quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) without an injury designation for their game against the Packers on Sunday, meaning he's ready to return.

Fields practiced in full Friday for a second straight day. He had been nursing the injury since suffering a separation in his left shoulder against the Falcons on Nov. 20. He missed the Bears' loss to the Jets this past Sunday.

Fields has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games while adding 122 carries for 834 yards and seven scores on the ground.

The Bears ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (oblique). Tackle Riley Reiff (back) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are questionable.

The Bears (3-9) and Packers (4-8) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy

Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field

Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd. The last time Rodgers played...
NBC Chicago

Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'

Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Explains Late-Game Interception in Loss Vs. Packers

CHICAGO -- The game log for the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field will tell you that quarterback Justin Fields threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter. That would be true. With the Bears trailing by one with under three minutes to play,...
Yardbarker

Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?

Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
Chicago Sports Nation

Options if the Bears Land Top 3 Pick

After a sixth straight loss the best thing the bears can do now is continue to lose and hope they land a top 3 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. With the way things have looked lately I think there’s a pretty high possibility they end up doing just that. But what do they do with that pick? Well they have a few interesting options for sure.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of season due to broken foot

The stars may be aligning for the Seahawks to make a playoff run. In the last 48 hours, two starting quarterbacks for their NFC West rivals have been shut down for the year. First, the Rams placed Matt Stafford on injured reserve, likely ending his season. Now, the 49ers are losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year due to a broken foot.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers inactives for Week 13 vs. Bears

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy) DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch) De’Vondre Campbell will return after missing four games. He injured his knee in Buffalo. Doubs, who was questionable, will miss his fourth straight game. His return will come after the bye. Bakhtiari had an appendectomy this...
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Jones (shin) returns in Week 13

Running back Aaron Jones (shin) has returned to the Green Bay Packers' Week 13 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones missed a little time in the second quarter of Sunday's game, but returned to the field before the end of the quarter. Jones has been heavily involved in the Packers'...
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To Packers 28-19 and A Piece Of NFL History

The Chicago Bears kept things interesting against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But when Justin Fields stopped running, the game quickly became a reminder that the Bears were badly outmatched. They lost to Green Bay 28-19, falling to a record of 3-10. Heading into the bye week, the Bears have some work to do.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Aaron Rodgers & Green Bay Packers Rally To Beat Chicago Bears

CHICAGO -- — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson...
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy