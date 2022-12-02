Bears QB Justin Fields set to return against Packers

(670 The Score) The Bears on Friday listed quarterback Justin Fields (left shoulder) without an injury designation for their game against the Packers on Sunday, meaning he's ready to return.

Fields practiced in full Friday for a second straight day. He had been nursing the injury since suffering a separation in his left shoulder against the Falcons on Nov. 20. He missed the Bears' loss to the Jets this past Sunday.

Fields has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games while adding 122 carries for 834 yards and seven scores on the ground.

The Bears ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee) and quarterback Trevor Siemian (oblique). Tackle Riley Reiff (back) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are questionable.

The Bears (3-9) and Packers (4-8) kick off at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.

