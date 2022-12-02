Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
El Paso’s unique holiday market celebrates Santa’s not-so-nice counterpart
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Annual Krampus Fest concluded its sixth year with a large display of local vendors and artists as well as dozens of horned creatures taking a walk on a gloomy Saturday evening. Krampus Fest celebrates Santa’s evil counterpart Krampus who comes from an old European tale that says he would […]
KVIA
Desert Discovery Day celebrates grand opening of newest trail
EL PASO, Texas– Several people gathered Saturday for Desert Discovery Day hosted by Asombro Institute for Science Education. Desert Discovery Day is a celebration of the desert and the grand opening of Asombro’s newest trail, the Gateway to the Desert Trail. The event celebrated a new trail ribbon...
San Eli gets into holiday spirt with Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario got into the holiday spirit Sunday afternoon with a Christmas Extravaganza and Art Market. The event featured live music, more than 20 artisans and vendors and refreshments. It is part of San Elizario’s efforts to promote itself as an art destination. “It’s growing, and just by word of […]
7 Perfect El Paso Toy Stores to Buy Toys
The season of giving is here; well, more specifically "gift giving". Santa isn't the only one making a list, I'm sure many of us are running around and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. If the person on your list is a toy fanatic, or...
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
cbs4local.com
List: Holiday cheer happening in Borderland throughout December
December 2 - 24 "Photos with Santa:" Bring the family to capture holiday moments with Santa at Sunland Park Mall. Reserve your spot. The Nutcracker: Presented By El Paso Ballet Theatre: Watch the performance at UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16,...
Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
ktep.org
Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority
This week in El Paso Prime Time, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with Chair Joyce A. Wilson and Executive Director Raymond L. Telles from the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA) to talk about their mission as well as their vision, tolling on the 375, what has been happening with former Northeast Parkway, now Borderland Expressway and their take on the widening of the I-10.
KFOX 14
Estella Casas hosts a signing for new book
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — An El Paso favorite Estella Casas invited the community of El Paso to her book signing on Saturday morning. Her book is titled: "A Place to Anchor: Journalism, Cancer, and rewriting Mi Vida as a Latina on the border." The book is a behind...
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
Las Cruces police make arrest during special operation to combat porch piracy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest. Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500. Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and […]
KFOX 14
Man saves driver from burning car in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert
If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Two men terrorize Cincinnati district bar with guns after being thrown out earlier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were kicked out of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar and then returned armed with guns, terrorizing the establishment. At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, two men who […]
Crash near Santa Teresa sends 3 people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico late Friday night sent three people to the hospital. The crash happened along the Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt road. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by the Sunland Park Fire Department, which responded along with the Dona […]
