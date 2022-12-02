ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHSAA football finals: Blake Birchfield leads Pikeville past Raceland for Class A title

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
Pikeville High School continued its reign over Class A football Friday.

Blake Birchfield carried 26 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 41-9 rout of Raceland in the Class A state championship game in front of 6,109 fans at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.

Birchfield scored on runs of 85, 12 and 32 yards as the Panthers (12-2) won their 12th straight game after opening the season with losses to Class 4A finalist Corbin and Class 5A powerhouse Covington Catholic. Birchfield’s 85-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 6-0 lead just 22 seconds into the game.

Pikeville has won two straight Class A crowns and three of the past four. The Panthers now have seven state titles all-time.

Raceland quarterback Logan Lundy completed 11 of 27 passes for 159 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Mason Lykins in the third quarter.

The Rams (13-2) were playing their second-ever state final, having lost to Beechwood 41-0 in the 2017 Class A championship game.

Raceland 3 0 6 0 - 9

Pikeville 14 7 7 13 - 41

First quarter

P – Blake Birchfield 85 run (kick failed)

R – Peyton Ison 31 FG

P – Deonte Stevens 74 fumble return (Grant Scott pass from Isaac Duty)

Second quarter

P – Wade Hensley 33 pass from Duty (Jacob Rogers kick)

Third quarter

P – Birchfield 12 run (Rogers kick)

R – Mason Lykins 38 pass from Logan Lundy (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

P – Birchfield 32 run (kick failed)

P – Carson Wright 6 run (Rogers kick)

