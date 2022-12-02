Read full article on original website
Seattle weather: Turning wet late Wednesday
SEATTLE - A frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the Cascades. High temperatures will be more mild today, in the mid 40s for most in Western Washington. After some morning showers, the afternoon...
Seattle weather: Mainly dry morning before rain & wind hit Wednesday night
SEATTLE - A mostly quiet Tuesday across the region. Temperatures warmed into the low 40s around Puget Sound and that's still several degrees below our seasonal average of 48. Pockets of showers stretched over the lowlands dropping a little bit in the bucket at Sea-Tac. December now has just over an inch of rain at the airport.
Seattle weather: Cool and occasionally damp week ahead
SEATTLE - If you enjoyed our recent cool and wet weather, you'll love our forecast this week. We're tracking highs in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s! Even though the atmosphere is mainly quiet today, lowland rain and mountain snow surge back into Western Washington by Wednesday night.
Ice possible tonight
Seattle - Icy roadways are the big story tonight! Earlier this afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will e a concern as we hit the roads tomorrow morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us and could create hazardous driving conditions.
Seattle weather: Icy roads possible Monday
SEATTLE - Icy roadways are the big story! Earlier Sunday afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will be a concern as we hit the roads Monday morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday
SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound
PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
Cougar captured on Snoqualmie Pass wildlife camera
The Washington State Department of Transportation says more than 20,000 animals have cross the new I-90 wildlife structures since 2015. Most recently, their cameras captured a cougar near Lake Keechelus back in July.
Timeline of snow, rain for the weekend for western Washington: Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — As the lowland areas of western Washington watch the snow showers diminish Thursday, the region is looking ahead and bracing for another weather system bringing snowfall to start this weekend. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week. Thursday. Snow showers from Seattle southward dropped...
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Snow plow driver shortage to create headaches in Oregon, other Western states
Oregon and other states out West are seeing a shortage of workers who can operate snow plows, deicers, salt trucks and sanding trucks. This decline in workers is leading to a decline in services that would normally be provided to quickly clear roadways. "People are going to notice the difference...
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
