Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Turning wet late Wednesday

SEATTLE - A frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the Cascades. High temperatures will be more mild today, in the mid 40s for most in Western Washington. After some morning showers, the afternoon...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mainly dry morning before rain & wind hit Wednesday night

SEATTLE - A mostly quiet Tuesday across the region. Temperatures warmed into the low 40s around Puget Sound and that's still several degrees below our seasonal average of 48. Pockets of showers stretched over the lowlands dropping a little bit in the bucket at Sea-Tac. December now has just over an inch of rain at the airport.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Cool and occasionally damp week ahead

SEATTLE - If you enjoyed our recent cool and wet weather, you'll love our forecast this week. We're tracking highs in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s! Even though the atmosphere is mainly quiet today, lowland rain and mountain snow surge back into Western Washington by Wednesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Ice possible tonight

Seattle - Icy roadways are the big story tonight! Earlier this afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will e a concern as we hit the roads tomorrow morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us and could create hazardous driving conditions.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Icy roads possible Monday

SEATTLE - Icy roadways are the big story! Earlier Sunday afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will be a concern as we hit the roads Monday morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
PUYALLUP, WA
klcc.org

More wintry weather on the way for Oregon

Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
OREGON STATE

