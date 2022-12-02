Read full article on original website
Related
See Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite at Son's 4th Birthday Party
Watch: Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated With More Than 13 Women. Figuring out how to co-parent after a divorce can sometimes feel like a tangled web. But Jana Kramer and her ex Mike Caussin came together for their son Jace's birthday. The One Tree Hill alum shared a series...
iheart.com
Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean Share Heartwarming Birthday Tributes To Son
Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, shared adorable birthday tributes to their son on Thursday (December 1) to celebrate his 5th birthday. “Happy bday to my little rockstar today,” Jason wrote in a tribute to Memphis, sharing a series of sweet photos throughout his life. “5 years ago I was blessed with my only son and it has been an honor being his daddy and watching him grow. You are a special lil guy and we love u more than you will ever know. Happy bday Bubba.”
Brittany Mahomes Shares First Photo of Baby Bronze with Daughter Sterling: 'Best Big Sissy'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed son Patrick Lavon III, known as Bronze, on Monday Brittany Mahomes is sharing a special moment between her two babies. On Thursday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared the first shot of daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months, with her new baby brother, "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. In the photo shared on her Instagram Story, Sterling sits down and holds the baby boy, whose face can't be seen in the photo, on her lap. He's loosely wrapped in a fuzzy blanket and wears a dark blue onesie...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Women's Health
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Cringe At Tyra Banks' Awkward Fail With Judge Len Goodman
An especially awkward moment happened recently when Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks made a comment that prompted some shade from head judge Len Goodman. It all went down during the Disney+ series’ Halloween night after Charli D’Amelio and her dance partner Mark Ballas listened to judges Len, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough's commentary on their Argentine tango.
Miranda Lambert 'Acts Up' With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At BMI Country Awards After Making Cheeky Birthday Request — Photos
A couple that "acts up" together — stays together! On Tuesday, November 8, Miranda Lambert shared a fun video to Instagram of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin dancing while having a cocktail before walking the red carpet at the BMI Country Awards. Article continues below advertisement. "Actin up tonight...
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Prevention
Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News
Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Not Face Disciplinary Action From 'Good Morning America' Over Romance
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't get in trouble at work for their romantic relationship. Two sources tell ET that the Good Morning America co-anchors will not face disciplinary action because they are two consenting co-workers, who are equals, in a relationship. While no discipline is forthcoming for the pair,...
Carrie Underwood FaceTimes Sons 'Every Day' While On Tour As Insider Reveals She's 'Struggling With Mom Guilt'
Stuck between a rock and a hard place. While Carrie Underwood was thrilled to kicked off her tour last month, an insider revealed she's simultaneously struggling with "mom guilt" since her and husband Mike Fisher's two sons can't join her on the road.Now that her boys — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — are more aware of how often she's away from the family, she's going the extra mile to be as present as possible."This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," the blonde beauty, 39, explained in a recent interview. "If there’s a way...
The 20 Best Adult Christmas Songs
We hear all the standards, in department stores, on holiday radio stations, and in the offices of dentists and doctors. Those melodic, saccharine Christmas songs that are embedded in your brain no matter what time of year or season it is. Well, that’s why we thought we would assemble for...
Comments / 0