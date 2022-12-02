ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

Phil Vassar and Deana Carter are “Coming Home for Christmas” at Capitol Theater

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbq3c_0jVV0mIN00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some exciting holiday news to get you in the spirit of Christmas!

Platinum-selling Phil Vassar is “Coming Home for Christmas” and bringing singer-songwriter Deana Carter for their 2022 Christmas tour and they are stopping at the Capitol Theater here in Wheeling!

As an extra specials treat for fan goers, Vassar and Carter co-wrote two original Christmas songs with No. 1 hit songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame member, Steve Dorff. Those songs are titled “Coming Home for Christmas” and “Brand New Year.”

Both say they are very excited to be playing at the Capitol and share in the holiday magic with everyone along the tour!

It’s just great. It’s such a cool energy and we do songs like ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, which I’ve never done and she’s never done. You hear the songs your whole life.

Phil Vassar, “Coming Home for Christmas” Tour

To do a full specific Christmas tour is a first for me in 30 years, so this is really fun and the stage is decorated. The guys have done a great job with that and there’s a video going behind us and stuff and it’s just really putting me in the spirit.”

Deana Carter, “Coming Home for Christmas” Tour

They will be at the Capitol this Saturday December 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Click here for a link to the Capitol for tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Heroes awarded trophies at Bridgeport Christmas parade

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Musicians, elves and heroes both fictional and real graced the streets of Bridgeport Sunday afternoon. It was all for the annual Christmas parade, where everyone who walked along the route was up for a trophy. The city’s volunteer fire and emergency department judged eight categories, including best float, best marching band […]
WTRF- 7News

Wintersville lights up the night for lost loved ones

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County’s streets were illuminated tonight, not by strands of Christmas tree lights, but by a soft glow in memory of lost loved ones. The Wintersville Winter Weekend began the evening with luminaries lit along Main Street, in front of the United Methodist Church. The memorial service was started by Joel […]
WTRF

Old traditions turn new: Elmhurst Eggnog Party returns

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – After its hiatus for the past two years, the traditional Eggnog Party at Elmhurst, The House of Friendship made its return this year. Elmhurst residents’ family and friends have been invited to enjoy homemade cookies and eggnog for over 25 years and it is a time that residents, faculty, and staff look forward to and prepare for about a month in advance.
WTOV 9

Steubenville Sights & Sounds Parade Returns with Wiggins Serving as Grand Marshal

Steubenville, Oh. — Steubenville continues to incorporate many holiday-themed activities, aside from the nutcrackers and The Fort that many of us may know, but I'm here at the 2022 Sights and Sounds parade where some things are looking a little different this year. Delores Wiggins was the grand marshal...
WTRF- 7News

Final preparations underway for Symphony on Ice

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An iconic Wheeling Christmas tradition will be coming back to WesBanco Arena tomorrow night….We are of course talking about the Symphony on Ice, presented by Main Street Bank and EQT Foundation. Wednesday night was the final dress rehearsal and crews are making sure that everything is ready for Thursday. The […]
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to hold first ever Paws with Claus

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have a furry friend listen up! Wheeling is hosting it’s first ever Paws with Claus at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park. Bring your camera and your well-behaved pooch for a picture with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. There will also be Raffle basket tickets […]
WTRF- 7News

Long-serving fire chief remembered through Christmas holiday

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Next week a Christmas tree in Benwood will shine not just for the joy of the season, but in honor of more than half a century of public service. The city’s first tree lighting is in honor of Mike and Bonnie Smith, who devoted their entire lives to their hometown. Mike […]
WDTV

Concerned Biker Toy run held at Family Dollar in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Family Dollar in east Fairmont hosted the concerned biker toy run. The club collects toys to help with the Marion County Salvation Army angel tree program. All the toys collected will go to children and families in need. Many families may struggle to provide toys...
WTRF- 7News

Super Six means business as thousands arrive in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Mountain State high school football fans are gathering to close the book on the 2022 season. The road to becoming state champions ends in Wheeling, where players in the Super Six are lacing up their gear. The winter weather gave us a break Friday night and it’s made the trip a […]
WTOV 9

Model Train display open for the holidays

Steubenville, OH — A local model train group has re-opened their exhibit for the public again this holiday season -- The Ohio River Northern Railway Club operates out of a building on North Fourth St. in Steubenville. The club putting the trains on display in honor of Larry Caniff following his passing. Their display spans various rooms with the attention to detail evident throughout.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in West Virginia

The Mountain State has quite a few wonderful ways to revel in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Ohio County, you might just want to visit.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes

BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
WTRF- 7News

Teddy Bear Truck delivers comfort to kids who need it most

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s nothing like a hug from a teddy bear. It’s a favorite children’s toy that always brings comfort when you need it.  Some teddy bears made the trip to WVU Medicine Children’s on Thursday to bring love ahead of the holiday season, but these aren’t just ordinary stuffed animals. They’re so special […]
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Nailers ring bells for the Salvation Army

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the holiday season in a fast break, members of the Wheeling Nailers are hoping to “Light the Lamp” and help the Salvation Army raise some money to help those less fortunate this holiday season. Several Nailers players and coaches rang bells today at the Mount DeChantal Kroger. Bell ringers will […]
weelunk.com

$375,000 Will Soon Be Invested Into These Four Historic Preservation Projects

Four historic preservation projects in Wheeling are about to get a boost through the “Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program” from Wheeling Heritage. The organization announced this week that it will award $375,000 to four projects in the first round of this three-year grant program. How did this program...
WTRF- 7News

Breakfast with the 7News Anchors event at Wheeling McDonald’s

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Elm Grove McDonald’s saw some familiar faces Tuesday morning. 7News McDonald’s breakfast winner Wheeling resident Kathleen Heller and her family joined the morning team. Stormtracker 7 Meteorologists Adam Feick and Tyler Vangi along with 7News This Morning Anchors Stephanie Grindley and Rebecca Little had a chance to talk with the […]
WTRF- 7News

Super Six brings football and business to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — What do you get when you take the dozens of players on each Super Six team, add in all their family and fans, and then multiply that by six? You get the crowd Wheeling welcomes at the stadium on the Island every year for the tournament…along with their business. Aside from […]
High School Football PRO

Charleston, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Williamstown High School football team will have a game with James Monroe High School on December 03, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy