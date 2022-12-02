QUEENS, N.Y.- The St. John's women's basketball team fended off a late-game 7-0 run to earn a marquee victory over no. 13/14 Creighton, 66-62, on Sunday afternoon in Queens. The victory marked the highest rated win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 15, 2019, when it defeated no. 8/7 Marquette, 81-74. The Red Storm move to 8-0 for just the fourth-time in program history and are off to a 2-0 start in BIG EAST play.

