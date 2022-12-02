Read full article on original website
St. John's Knocks Off No. 13/14 Creighton, 66-62
QUEENS, N.Y.- The St. John's women's basketball team fended off a late-game 7-0 run to earn a marquee victory over no. 13/14 Creighton, 66-62, on Sunday afternoon in Queens. The victory marked the highest rated win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 15, 2019, when it defeated no. 8/7 Marquette, 81-74. The Red Storm move to 8-0 for just the fourth-time in program history and are off to a 2-0 start in BIG EAST play.
St. John's Hosts No. 13/14 Creighton on Sunday Undefeated
QUEENS, N.Y.- The St. John's women's basketball team welcomes no. 13/14 Creighton to Carnesecca Arena on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. After three games away from the Big Apple, the Red Storm return to Queens for the start of a five-game homestand, its longest stretch of the season. Jon Yardley...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
In this combination of photos Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS televised debate on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix and Democrat Katie Hobbs smiles prior to a televised interview in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022. Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, Dec. 5, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
