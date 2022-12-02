ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twelve Mississippi hospitals earn ‘A’ rating from hospital safety group

By Kate Royals, Mississippi Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ptq0D_0jVV0TTS00

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for the fall of 2022 , and 12 Mississippi hospitals – including the financially troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital –  received an A rating.

The grade, which is assigned to about 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice a year, is based on how hospitals and other health care organizations protect their patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The score comes from hospitals’ performance on more than 30 national measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and other data.

The state’s largest hospital and only academic medical center scored a C for the fourth year in a row.

No Mississippi hospitals received an F grade, and one hospital received a D: Merit Health Biloxi. Each grade is based on hospitals’ performance in five categories: infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practices to prevent errors, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

“Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” its website states.

According to the group, 250,000 people die each year from preventable errors in hospitals.

Here is the breakdown of grades for Mississippi hospitals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPUFz_0jVV0TTS00
Graphic by Bethany Atkinson

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

