The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
The Hill

More than 2,000 endangered Caspian seals found dead on Russian coast

Around 2,500 seals were found dead off the coast of the Caspian Sea in southern Russia, according to environmental officials. Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said in a Sunday post on Telegram that environmentalists continue to find more dead seals along the coast at various locations. The...
NBC Philadelphia

Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
NBC Philadelphia

The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation — the U.S. Is No. 2

Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
NBC Philadelphia

Tourists at Utah Canyon Capture Video of BASE Jumper Slamming Into Cliff

Shocking video shows the terrifying moments a BASE jumper slammed into the side of a Utah cliff before his parachute snagged on a ledge, leaving him dangling in the air. The video was capture by a family visiting the Kane Creek Canyon in Moab. Mitch Edwards told NBC affiliate KSL that he and his family were driving up the canyon when they saw BASE jumpers parachuting off the top of the cliffs.

