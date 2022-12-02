ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
501 LIFE Magazine celebrates holiday traditions in December issue

By Miriam Battles
501 LIFE Magazine is all about celebrating holiday traditions in its December issue.

Editor and co-owner Stefanie Brazile stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about traditions ranging from cookies to Christmas trees and everything in between.

Some of the featured stories include Santa’s “12 Cookies of Christmas” and photos of festive trees. This month’s issue also highlighted local bakeries and carriage rides in Clinton.

All of the stories and more are available online at 501LifeMag.com or by picking up a copy of 501 LIFE Magazine.

