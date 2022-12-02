ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022

Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
maritime-executive.com

Report Plots Path to a Net Zero Future for UK Shipping

A report produced by Marine Capital, with the support of UMAS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), estimates that approximately $93 billion of investment over the coming three decades will be required for the UK’s domestic maritime sector to transition to net zero. The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and this target extends to domestic shipping. The maritime sector is complex and diverse, and there are no simple solutions. The challenges also bring opportunities, but investment is needed.
US News and World Report

India's Housing Market to Remain Resilient, Defying Global Downtrend: Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's house prices will rise steadily in the next few years roughly in line with overall economic growth, with low chances of a significant slowdown over the coming year, according to property experts in a Reuters poll. The findings highlight how the housing market, one of the...
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
kalkinemedia.com

US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Recycling Today

North American aluminum demand continues to increase

The Aluminum Association, as part of its monthly Aluminum Situation report, has released preliminary estimates showing 6.3 percent year-to-date demand growth for the aluminum industry in North America (U.S. and Canada) through the third quarter of 2022. “We are glad to see steady demand growth for North American aluminum, which...
teslarati.com

Tesla China denies rumors of production cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai

Tesla China has denied rumors of potential production output cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai. The company’s China division officially stated that several media reports speculating that Tesla would cut production by as much as 20 percent in Shanghai were “untrue.”. Just hours before Tesla’s announcement of over 100,000 vehicle...
maritime-executive.com

Why Are Gulf of Guinea Pirates Shifting to Illegal Oil Bunkering?

One week after the UN Security Council (UNSC) noted the changing dynamics of piracy in Gulf of Guinea (GoG), a new report attempts to explore the factors behind the shift. The report is prepared under the Critical Maritime Routes Programme, funded by EU and implemented by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).
maritime-executive.com

As Russian Oil Price Cap Approaches, OPEC+ Leaves Output Cuts Intact

Though a new Western price cap on Russian oil is expected to take more than a million barrels a day off the global market, OPEC+ is sticking to its plan for reduced output, the group announced after a meeting in Vienna on Sunday. In October, the Saudi-led Organization of Petroleum...
CNN

UK to raise $65 billion from windfall tax on energy companies

London CNN Business — The UK government is hiking a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and extending the levy to electricity generators, as it scrambles to balance its budget amid an economic downturn. It is also investing in nuclear power for the first time in decades. UK...
maritime-executive.com

DOF Reorganization Proceeding Without Minority Shareholder Consent

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF is turning to the courts in Norway to force through the financial reorganization of the company after its minority shareholders rejected the proposed agreement during a shareholder meeting in mid-November. The company reported that it spent more than three years working on the terms of comprehensive restructuring but unlike industry peers, the deal has not proceeded due to the shareholders’ objections.
maritime-executive.com

PSV and Jack-up Rig Preparing for North Sea Pilot CO2 Storage Project

The final stage of preparation work is getting underway in Denmark preparing two vessels that will take part in a pilot project for the transport and storage of CO2 in the North Sea. The vessels, a platform supply vessel and a jack-up rig, will lead a pilot project shipping liquid CO2 from Belgium to a portion of the North Sea in Denmark where it will be injected into the sandstone more than a mile below the seabed.

