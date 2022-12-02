A report produced by Marine Capital, with the support of UMAS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), estimates that approximately $93 billion of investment over the coming three decades will be required for the UK’s domestic maritime sector to transition to net zero. The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and this target extends to domestic shipping. The maritime sector is complex and diverse, and there are no simple solutions. The challenges also bring opportunities, but investment is needed.

22 HOURS AGO