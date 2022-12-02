Read full article on original website
BBC
India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022
Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
maritime-executive.com
Report Plots Path to a Net Zero Future for UK Shipping
A report produced by Marine Capital, with the support of UMAS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), estimates that approximately $93 billion of investment over the coming three decades will be required for the UK’s domestic maritime sector to transition to net zero. The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050, and this target extends to domestic shipping. The maritime sector is complex and diverse, and there are no simple solutions. The challenges also bring opportunities, but investment is needed.
US News and World Report
India's Housing Market to Remain Resilient, Defying Global Downtrend: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's house prices will rise steadily in the next few years roughly in line with overall economic growth, with low chances of a significant slowdown over the coming year, according to property experts in a Reuters poll. The findings highlight how the housing market, one of the...
India's Nov services activity growth hit 3-month high, high inflation a concern
BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's services activity grew at its quickest pace in three months in November on strong demand, lifting optimism to its highest in eight years, according to a business survey, which also showed prices rose at the fastest rate since July 2017.
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
Apple looking to move iPhone production out of China in wake of violent worker protests: report
Apple is accelerating a plan to move its business outside of China following the violent protests at its iPhone City plant in recent weeks.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Shareholders are asking rail companies to grant paid sick leave for workers because it's a 'prudent investment'
Congress backed a deal between rail workers and companies that only included one paid sick day. Shareholders are now stepping in.
kalkinemedia.com
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Recycling Today
North American aluminum demand continues to increase
The Aluminum Association, as part of its monthly Aluminum Situation report, has released preliminary estimates showing 6.3 percent year-to-date demand growth for the aluminum industry in North America (U.S. and Canada) through the third quarter of 2022. “We are glad to see steady demand growth for North American aluminum, which...
teslarati.com
Tesla China denies rumors of production cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai
Tesla China has denied rumors of potential production output cuts at Gigafactory Shanghai. The company’s China division officially stated that several media reports speculating that Tesla would cut production by as much as 20 percent in Shanghai were “untrue.”. Just hours before Tesla’s announcement of over 100,000 vehicle...
maritime-executive.com
Why Are Gulf of Guinea Pirates Shifting to Illegal Oil Bunkering?
One week after the UN Security Council (UNSC) noted the changing dynamics of piracy in Gulf of Guinea (GoG), a new report attempts to explore the factors behind the shift. The report is prepared under the Critical Maritime Routes Programme, funded by EU and implemented by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).
maritime-executive.com
As Russian Oil Price Cap Approaches, OPEC+ Leaves Output Cuts Intact
Though a new Western price cap on Russian oil is expected to take more than a million barrels a day off the global market, OPEC+ is sticking to its plan for reduced output, the group announced after a meeting in Vienna on Sunday. In October, the Saudi-led Organization of Petroleum...
Benzinga
Apple Supplier Reportedly Sees Full Production Comeback At COVID-Hit China Plant By Early Jan
After some turbulent weeks, the COVID-hit China plant of a key Apple Inc AAPL supplier reportedly expects to return to 100% production levels around late December to early January. What Happened: Foxconn Technology and the local government are working closely on the recruitment drive after 20,000 employees, most of them...
UK to raise $65 billion from windfall tax on energy companies
London CNN Business — The UK government is hiking a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and extending the levy to electricity generators, as it scrambles to balance its budget amid an economic downturn. It is also investing in nuclear power for the first time in decades. UK...
maritime-executive.com
DOF Reorganization Proceeding Without Minority Shareholder Consent
Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF is turning to the courts in Norway to force through the financial reorganization of the company after its minority shareholders rejected the proposed agreement during a shareholder meeting in mid-November. The company reported that it spent more than three years working on the terms of comprehensive restructuring but unlike industry peers, the deal has not proceeded due to the shareholders’ objections.
maritime-executive.com
PSV and Jack-up Rig Preparing for North Sea Pilot CO2 Storage Project
The final stage of preparation work is getting underway in Denmark preparing two vessels that will take part in a pilot project for the transport and storage of CO2 in the North Sea. The vessels, a platform supply vessel and a jack-up rig, will lead a pilot project shipping liquid CO2 from Belgium to a portion of the North Sea in Denmark where it will be injected into the sandstone more than a mile below the seabed.
Energy supplier Bulb’s takeover by Octopus ‘faces fresh delay’; UK mortgage approvals slump – business live
Rising interest rates have hit demand for mortgages, as economists predict prices will fall in 2023
