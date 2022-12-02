ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope

By Will Wixey
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope.

This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million.

Here’s where that funding will go:

  • $500,000 for the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (brings total funding for shelter to $2 million)
  • $150,000 for Diversion (Spokane County United Way)
  • $1.76 million for shared supported housing
  • $620,000 for outpatient 22-hour detox
  • $490,000 for Hope House
  • $1.3 million for Rapid Rehousing

Much of the funding will also go to Catholic Charities Eastern Washington for their Catalyst Project, which will acquire and renovate the Quality Inn on West Sunset Boulevard and provide 100 beds for people moving out of Camp Hope. They’re set to open next week.

The funds will be available soon, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

“It means we as a community are really going to have to work together to figure out how we can use those resources to build out that capacity,” explained Zeke Smith, President of Empire Health Foundation.

Smith says this will give us good options to reduce the size of Camp Hope right now, and decide where to go next.

“We are pleased to be able to fund proposals received from the city and nonprofit providers that will provide more people with the opportunity to get out of the cold weather now and connect with services that offer a pathway toward stable housing long term,” said Commerce Director of Housing Policy Tedd Kelleher. “This funding is another substantial step toward that end result – closing Camp Hope – we’ve all been working so hard to achieve since the summer.”

The Department of Commerce says they have now funded a total of 376 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Spokane.

“The vast majority of Camp Hope residents – more than eight out of 10 – come from our community. The shortage of affordable housing, a lack of supportive services, and inadequate median and behavioral healthcare capacity are all contributing factors to homelessness,” said Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith. “When we work together to address these shortages, we can make real progress for everybody, from Camp Hope to the neighborhoods and businesses of Spokane asking for help.”

You can view a full funding summary from the Department of Commerce to Spokane here .

Comments / 27

Ed Harrison
2d ago

you can't put any money toward the vets but spend all that money on junkies I am sorry I served should of been a junkie

Reply(4)
17
Name Not Needed
2d ago

I'm so glad they are spending my taxpayer dollars on this bogus project. It just gives me a warm fuzzy, you know?? (sarcasm)

Reply(1)
12
Guest
2d ago

If I remember correctly Spokane law enforcement and city officials went in to stop illegal camping. Then Washington state politics had the state dept of transportation interfere. Then Islee shows up to take camp clean up credit and after all this nonsense the state decides to help get rid of the camp. Of course, Islee and friends don’t want o be blamed for freezing people in the tarp track they helped produce.

Reply(1)
5
