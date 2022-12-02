ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gov. DeSantis not backing down on Disney

By CBS Miami Team
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE - A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis called "fake news" on reports that Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to scale back a law rushed through earlier this year stripping Walt Disney of its unique self-governing power in Central Florida.

"Fake news. @GovRonDeSantis doesn't make 'u-turns,'" DeSantis' spokeswoman Taryn Fenske tweeted on Friday.

Fenske's post came in response to a tweet by former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini calling it "sad to see weak-kneed GOP politicians get overpowered on this."

During a special session initially called to pass a redistricting plan, DeSantis directed lawmakers to add two punitive Disney-related measures after the entertainment company opposed a controversial new law, dubbed by opponents as the "don't say gay" bill, that restricts education about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

Lawmakers approved a plan to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was created in 1967 and encompasses 38.5 miles in Osceola and Orange counties, including the "the most magical place on earth."

The district has authority over such issues as land use and traditional functions of government including fire protection and wastewater services. The plan, signed by DeSantis in April, would dissolve the Reedy Creek district and five other districts across the state on June 1, 2023, though it would allow the Legislature to re-establish the districts before then.

Financial Times and Reuters on Friday reported that changes in Disney leadership prompted Republican lawmakers in Florida to consider modifying the law.

Fenske didn't immediately respond when asked if the governor would veto any changes to the law.

Her tweet echoed comments DeSantis made in an appearance on FOX News Tuesday.

Disney "brought this upon themselves. All we did was stand up for what was right," DeSantis said.

"And yes, they're a big, powerful company, but you know what? We stand up for our folks and I don't care what a Burbank-based California company says about our laws."

DeSantis' remarks came hours after Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger reportedly told employees he was "sorry to see us dragged into that battle."

Comments / 112

Rob H.
2d ago

Just keep planting those seeds of fascism. All those applauding DeSantis will change their tune once a law is passed that affects them. Being shortsighted and a that mob mentality will be the fall of us all. No one sees how this pattern has brought greater civilizations to their knees and ultimately to their end.

Reply(10)
22
Anthony Consolo
2d ago

So a company/citizens can't disagree with a decision from the government without retribution. Don't get me wrong Disney is making money hand over fist, but DeSantis was butt hurt that people disagree with him, last I checked it was a free country.

Reply(6)
23
HardHeadedIrishman
2d ago

The State of Florida established the Reedy Creek Improvement District in 1967 when Disney started building Disneyworld. That Florida law states the State of Florida pledges to the holders of any bonds issued by the district that it will not limit or alter the rights of the district until all such bonds together with interest are fully met and discharged. Reedy Creek currently has around a billion dollars in bond debt which would also fall on the 2 neighboring counties, If the new law goes into effect. The Florida Constitution and the United States Constitution does not allow governments to enter into contracts that they revoke just by passing a new law. What Disantis did do was sign in effect, the biggest tax increase in any state. Perhaps Mr. Disantis should educate himself of the laws of governing before attempting to sign new laws just because people, or in this case, an organization disagrees with his tactics. The “do as I say do, or else syndrome.

Reply(2)
5
CBS Miami

