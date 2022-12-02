Read full article on original website
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion
Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game
College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
Dabo Swinney getting torched for keeping Cade Klubnik shelved for so long
College football fans let Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hear it after finally playing freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game. The Clemson Tigers were in College Football Playoff contention for the majority of the season, up until they lost 35-14 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 5, and 31-30 to the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend. With the Playoff out of the question, the Tigers had the chance to win the ACC Championship.
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Lawyer of Michigan State player snaps back at judge over bond, takes jab at Juwan Howard
Five Michigan State football players were arraigned on misdemeanor charges stemming from the tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29 after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. And proceedings were, at time, quite tense. According to a report by Tony Paul of The Detroit News, an attorney representing an MSU...
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
College Football Fans Are Done With Gary Danielson
Gary Danielson has said a handful of outlandish things during his time on CBS, and yet, his latest comments about Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. might take the cake. During this Saturday's SEC Championship between Georgia and LSU, Danielson referred to Anderson as a project for NFL teams. Most draft...
End of a college football era, and good riddance
One by one, college football’s old ways are fading into history. Good riddance. It only took 155 years, but college football at last has a true, full-field, full-representation playoff to determine a champion. To get there, we’ll sacrifice some tradition — but we’ll get rid of a lot more “that’s the way we’ve always done it” customs that long ago faded into irrelevance.
Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22...
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten commissioner reveals insane Ohio State Buckeyes opinion
Last weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the Michigan Wolverines in a blowout loss that severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoff. But according to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the Buckeyes should still have a shot to make the four-team field. In an interview with...
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected final Top 25 after Georgia and Michigan dominate, USC and TCU give Ohio State help
The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Sunday afternoon, so what did USC and TCU losing while Michigan and Georgia dominated mean?. Conference championship week was ready to wreak havoc on the College Football Playoff rankings like so many weeks before have. But this time it was bigger. This time, there was no time to make up for stumbling. This time, it was all leading into the final CFP rankings that are set to be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 4.
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Utah football: 3 takeaways from huge upset of USC in Pac-12 title game
For a second straight year, Utah football has beaten the Pac-12 favorite twice in a single season to eliminate them from the playoff and capture a conference title. Last year, it was Oregon and this year it’s USC. The Utes dominated the Trojans after USC built a 17-3 lead....
Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set
The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set. Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be...
CBS' Jenny Dell Announces 2 Georgia Players Suffered Knee Injuries
The Georgia Bulldogs may be up big on the scoreboard, but CBS' Jenny Dell reports a pair of significant knee injuries for UGA. Via Atlanta journalist Maria Martin, "CBS' Jenny Dell reporting Warren McClendon and Ladd McConkey both have left knee injuries." Adding, "She also said Tykee Smith has a shoulder contusion and 'might' return."
Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight
Another SEC Saturday, another week of college football fans going in on CBS' Gary Danielson. The 71-year-old former NFL QB has been on the call with partner Brad Nessler for quite awhile now, but the audience hasn't seemed to warm up to his commentary just yet:. "No matter what happens...
