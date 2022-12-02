ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
NESN

Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
The Longmont Leader

Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley

BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
106.7 The Fan

Bye week gives Rivera time to think

Ron Rivera has plenty to ponder during Washington’s bye week. For starters, there’s a QB decision to be made despite Taylor Heinicke playing decently, the offensive line is in tatters and Chase Young is itching to return.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers lose Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of season due to broken foot

The stars may be aligning for the Seahawks to make a playoff run. In the last 48 hours, two starting quarterbacks for their NFC West rivals have been shut down for the year. First, the Rams placed Matt Stafford on injured reserve, likely ending his season. Now, the 49ers are losing Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the year due to a broken foot.
Yardbarker

Pat Surtain II Dishes on QB Lamar Jackson's Passing Ability

Frustrated by constantly losing and shouldering the load for a toothless offense, the Denver Broncos' defense melted down during a lopsided loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sure, the Broncos still have the third-ranked defensive unit in the league, and it's a group that continues to keep the team...

