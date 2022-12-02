Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
Wbaltv.com
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 'was mad' when he responded to tweet after Sunday's game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke publicly Friday about a response he tweeted coming off aheartbreaking loss in the final minutes of Sunday's game. "I was mad," Jackson told reporters Friday afternoon, adding that his girlfriend convinced him to take the Tweet down. "When I...
Ravens hopeful on Lamar Jackson injury, confident in Huntley
BALTIMORE (AP) — Just like last year, the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to enter the pivotal part of their season without star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The big difference is, this time Jackson is expected to return and Tyler Huntley appears far more comfortable in his role as a stand-in for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Yardbarker
Pat Surtain II Dishes on QB Lamar Jackson's Passing Ability
Frustrated by constantly losing and shouldering the load for a toothless offense, the Denver Broncos' defense melted down during a lopsided loss against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. Sure, the Broncos still have the third-ranked defensive unit in the league, and it's a group that continues to keep the team...
