College Basketball World Is Shocked By Louisville's Record
There's no joy in Louisville these days when it comes to the Cardinals' men's basketball program. Louisville lost 80-53 to Miami today at home to fall to 0-8 on the season. After losing three "buy" games to open the season, the Cardinals have now dropped five in a row to four Power 5 opponents and Cincinnati out of the AAC.
BOZICH | Miami 80, Louisville 53; What's left to say? Payne says blame him
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —This time the shots were going in for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Two of the first three. Five of the first eight. Seven of the first 14 against the Miami Hurricanes. That’s a blueprint for winning basketball, right?. Not this season.
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Miami at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 4, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Louisville's Satterfield taking head coaching job at Cincinnati
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Cincinnati will hire Louisville’s Scott Satterfield on Monday to be its next football coach, according to multiple sources. Satterfield led Louisville to a 25-24 record in four seasons as head coach, including 7-5 this season. The Cardinals are scheduled to play Cincinnati in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park in Boston.
Illinois lands transfer commitment from veteran DB out of Louisville
Illinois received a commitment from an experienced DB on Saturday,. Nicario Harper, a transfer from Louisville, tweeted the announcement on Saturday that he would be joining the Illini. The DB said he was ending his recruitment and would be spending his last year of eligibility in Champaign. It’s the first transfer commitment for the Illini this offseason.
College Basketball World Calling For Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Kenny Payne hire isn't working out for Louisville this season. The Cardinals lost to Miami on Sunday afternoon, as they fell to 0-8 on the season, following the 80-53 loss. Many praised the Payne hiring at Louisville, though it's not working out right now. Should...
U of L, Cincinnati to renew rivalry in Fenway Bowl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- It won't be official until Sunday's announcement of bowl assignments, but Louisville's football team is headed to Boston's Fenway Park to play next-door neighbor Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17, according to The Athletic and other sources. Kickoff will be 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Struggles on and off the court continue for men’s basketball
Things only seem to get worse as the Louisville men’s basketball program continues its losing streak. Struggles continue to loom on the recruiting front, with the program losing its opportunity on two five-star prospects. Maui Misery, and Big Ten Blowout. Louisville is now a humbling 0-7, far below Card...
Reed Sheppard passes 3,000 career points
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Jaguars’ game against DuPont Manual, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard passed the 3,000-point threshold in his high school career. Sheppard had 21 points in the 88-62 win over the Crimsons. He averaged 25.2 points per game last season. The Jaguars will face cross-town rival...
76-year-old Louisville man sets Guinness World Record for pitching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday. O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the...
Male seeks first state championship since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Male coach Chris Wolfe knows how it feels to win a state championship. "All the work you put in," he said. "It feels more like a relief." He also knows how it feels to lose one, as well. Without hesitation, he said, "It's miserable." The two-time...
Bullitt East football rallies past Male for first state championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East's state title hopes rested in the hands of Travis Egan and the ball ended in the hands of the quarterback for the program's first ever championship. The Chargers defeated Louisville Male 28-27 in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Class 6A state final...
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
Kentucky porch pirates could face felony charges this holiday season
Sen. Yates said he sponsored the bill because the problem had gotten so bad, there were reports of organized crime rings stealing packages.
Ford, SK break ground on EV battery plant, training center in Kentucky
GLENDALE, Ky. — Both battery manufacturing facilities have gone vertical in Hardin County. According to a Ford Motor Company press release, construction at the BlueOval SK Battery Park is on schedule. Included in the park is a training center that is set to open in 2024. The Elizabethtown Community...
Quarles pitches bringing Elon Musk's underground tunnels to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal being talked about could create a new way you get around Louisville — using an underground tunnel. The city of Louisville is no stranger to tunnels. You’ve got the Cochran Hill Tunnels on I-64 and the East End Bridge tunnel. There’s even an underground storm water tunnel that Metro Sewer District put into service in June.
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
National restaurants show to feature Louisville brewery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant will be getting some national exposure. In mid-December, Great Flood Brewing Company will be hosting a visit from the ABR Roadshow from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants. The filming will take place on...
