Norris Farms has small neighborhood feel in east Montgomery

By Paul Sullivan
 2 days ago
A newer four bedroom, two bath home located on a cul-de-sac is for sale in peaceful Norris Farms.

Norris Farms is situated off the east side of Bell Road, just south of the intersection of Bell and Vaughn roads. Norris Farms is adjacent to the larger BellStation neighborhood.

The location places residents near all the action in east Montgomery but in a smaller neighborhood.

“Norris Farms is quiet with several cul-de-sacs,” Realtor Lisa Lynn said. “Norris Farms is convenient and family friendly. The location is just minutes from shopping, dining, and Interstate 85.”

Lynn added that homes in Norris Farms were built between 1993 and 2018 and are mostly traditional brick designs.

The terrain in Norris Farms is mainly flat. The neighborhood includes family homes as well as patio designs.

Norris Farms is just five minutes from popular public and private schools, as well as the dog park and museum. Plentiful shopping along Vaughn Road is just one turn away from a Norris Farms address.

The home at 3624 O'Malley Lane is for sale for $249,900 and was built in 2018. Lynn said an open house will be held on Dec. 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. The property is tucked in the back of Norris Farms.

“The home is like new,” Lynn said. “The home has a screened-in porch, two-car garage and huge backyard with a privacy fence.”

An open floor plan includes a separate, formal dining room. The cook will love the gorgeous granite countertops, eat-in kitchen, beautiful cabinets, and the pantry.

“The design is a very open plan, ideal for lots of family gatherings,” Lynn said. “And you can stay warm and cozy by the fire. Or step out back to enjoy the screened porch which overlooks the huge backyard inside the privacy fence.”

Lynn said the master suite includes his and her closets, a 10-foot ceiling, double vanities, and a garden tub and separate shower.

New owners also will appreciate the spray-foam insulation which helps reduce power bills, and the extra cabinets in the laundry room. The home provides 1,749 square feet of living space.

“The home is just gorgeous and shows like new,” Lynn said. “The home is move-in ready.”

Breaking It Down

  • Newer homes
  • Homeowners association
  • Near YMCA, schools, vibrant churches
  • Smaller neighborhood
  • Family, patio designs
  • Limited pass-through traffic

By The Numbers

  • At least five homes have been sold in the past year
  • The homes were sold in a price range from about $217,000 to about $245,000
  • At least one home is for sale
  • The home is priced at $249,900
  • The home measures 1,749 square feet
  • To view properties, contact Realtor Lisa Lynn at 334-657-9596.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive east on Interstate 85 and take the Taylor Road exit. Take a right onto Taylor Road. Take a right onto Vaughn Road at the intersection of Vaughn and Taylor roads. Take a left onto Bell Road and a left onto Norris Farms Road to enter the neighborhood.

Source: Realtor Lisa Lynn

