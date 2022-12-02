Read full article on original website
Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
Suspect in Bronx point-blank shooting sought in connection with shooting of Philadelphia parking officer
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man wanted for shooting a Bronx gas station worker in the head at point-blank range may also have shot a Philadelphia parking authority officer, police said Friday. On Nov. 22, a man shot a 59-year-old worker at a Boston Road Sunoco in the Bronx, then fled. A few days later […]
Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days
A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx
BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
Early morning shooting reported in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the silence of a Paterson neighborhood this morning at around 8:55 am. Police officers responded to the shooting scene in the area of Jelsm Place and Harrison Street. At this time, there is no information regarding the incident, but police are asking the public to avoid the area during the course of the investigation. Police roped off the block and focused its investigation on a dark-colored Acura Supreme with Pennsylvania license plates. No details of deaths or injuries during the shooting have been reported yet. The post Early morning shooting reported in Paterson appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
Reward offered for killer of 15-year-old shot over Thanksgiving weekend
A $10,000 reward was offered Thursday for an arrest in the fatal shooting of an Essex County teenager over Thanksgiving weekend. Al-Sanir Hall, 15, of Newark, was found by Irvington police about 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Wills Place in Irvington, authorities said. Hall, who...
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Man, 77, fatally struck near NJ intersection
A 77-year-old man was fatally struck Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in New Jersey, authorities said.
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
Police: Woman charged after causing a scene at Bayonne Beauty Supply store
A woman was charged yesterday morning after causing a scene at the Bayonne Beauty Supply store, verbally berating and attempting to attack another woman, police said. Kimberly Wilson, 32, of Jersey City, was charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. She was taken into...
Pedestrian, 77, struck and killed near busy N.J. intersection, officials say
A 77-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Morris Township, authorities said. Francisco Martinez, of Dover, was hit at about 5:50 p.m. on Whippany Road near Lindsley Drive, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Martinez was pronounced dead at...
Man shoots floor during smoke shop robbery in Queens, stole approx. $10K: NYPD
FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A smoke shop in Queens was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Saturday morning, according to police. A couple of unknown men went into the Continental Smoke Shop when one of the men pulled out a gun and took around $10,000 from the register. Police said the man shot […]
'MAJOR' BUST: 3 men charged after pounds of drugs, assault rifles found in Newark homes
Three men have been charged after authorities seized an array of drugs and weapons, including assault rifles and a stolen handgun, at three Newark homes, prosecutors said Friday.
7½ Years Without Parole Awaits Twice-Armed NJ Ex-Con Nabbed By Federal Marshals
UPDATE: An Essex County ex-con who rolled the dice and went to trial on drug and weapons charges is now headed to federal prison for more than 7½ years without parole as a result. Teriek Edwards, 44, of Newark, had already been charged by East Orange police with having...
Police: Mahwah woman arrested, charged after shooting at former neighbor’s car in Waldwick
Waldwick police arrested Mahwah resident Megan Dzugay, 40, for an “isolated targeted incident” that left multiple bullet holes in the windows and doorframe of a Black Lexus GX 460 SUV parked at her former neighbor’s house on 56 Grove St.
NYPD Police Officer, Giovanni Bailey, 27, Arrested
On Friday, December 02, 2022, at 1445 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 71st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Giovanni Bailey. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NYPD: 14-year-old boy fatally shot overnight in Tremont
Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed in a late-night shooting Wednesday in Tremont.
Watch: Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was caught on video striking a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. The unprovoked attack happened while the 47-year-old man was walking by 1770 Amsterdam Ave. in Hamilton Heights at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The victim […]
