Arizona will finally make its election results official today
Arizona is set to certify its midterm election results after officials in a rural, Republican-controlled county risked more than 47,000 people's votes by missing a legal deadline to certify them.
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
WYSO Daily News Update: Friday, December 2, 2022
Local Filmmaker Dies - Julia Reichert died Thursday night at home. She was 76 years old. She was known around the world as the godmother of independent documentary film. Addressing heath deserts - In Ohio, 81 of the 88 counties have at least one primary care shortage area, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. These areas, called “health deserts,” occur twice as often in rural areas. A new program by Wright State University could help with this issue by training students to be rural primary care providers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
The state of New York auctions pandemic equipment that it no longer needs
Early in the pandemic then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on television, calming worried citizens and updating them on his state's efforts to build hospitals and acquire medical gear to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANDREW CUOMO: All systems are...
Book Nook: 'When Mortals Play God: Eugenics and One Family’s Story of Tragedy, Loss, and Perseverance' by John Erickson
A century ago numerous states had eugenics laws which allowed them to commit citizens who they deemed to be "feeble minded" to institutions. The criteria for assessing when an individual might be judged to be "feeble minded" were often uncaring. Promiscuity could be cited as a justification, especially for women. Behavior which was considered to be outside the norms of a conservative, mostly rural society might get a person committed to an institution. Poorly educated people who performed badly on intelligence tests would be vulnerable to being labeled as "feeble minded" if they attracted the attention of the authorities. During the 1920's some American women were rebelling against societal norms by dressing provocatively, drinking contraband alcohol as Prohibition laws were being stringently enforced, and otherwise flouting societal norms. Their behavior placed them in peril by attracting attention from governmental bodies that had the power to punish such cultural offenses by locking away the perpetrators. Believe it or not some of these eugenics mandates still remain on the books of certain states.
