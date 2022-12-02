Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
Esther E. Akers
Esther E. Akers, 91, of Sul- livan, Missouri passed away at her home on Monday, Novem- ber 7, 2022. Esther Elizabeth Akers was born on April 7, 1931 in Cuba, Missouri to Allen and Delila (Smith) Rogers. She grew up and attended school in the Cuba area, and shortly after was united in marriage to John Akers on November 5, 1947. To this union they were blessed with five children: John, David, Faye,Gary,&Cathy.Theycon- tinued to raise their family in House Springs, Missouri while she worked as a waitress at the Sunset 44 restaurant in Sunset Hills for 20+ years.
Sullivan Independent News
Bonnie Kimberlin
Bonnie Kimberlin, 91, of Sullivan, MO passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center. Bonnie Lea was born on November 5, 1931 in Elmont, MO to Rudolph and Maude (Tyree) Blankenship. She was united in marriage to John L. Kimberlin, Jr. on June 7, 1952 and to this union they had two children, Greg and Mi- chele. Bonnie and John lived in St. Clair until 1992 where Bonnie was first employed by Paco. After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her family. She later returned to work at Pacer where she remained until she retired. In 1992, Bonnie.
Sullivan Independent News
Joyce M. Baldwin
Joyce M. Baldwin, 90, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 4, 2022 sur- rounded by her loving family. Joyce Marie Baldwin was born September 28, 1932 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Mil- ton and Lula (Bell) Sansouci. She grew up and attended school in Saint Louis, until moving to Sullivan where she then graduated from Sullivan High School in 1950.
Sullivan Independent News
Christopher A. Landers
39 of Sullivan, MO passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Christopher Allen was born on October 13, 1983 in Sullivan, MO to the late Gregory Allen and Shari (Ackerman) Landers. He grew up and attended school in Sullivan. He was occa- sionally attending services at the House of Hope in Sulli- van. He enjoyed reading Ste- phen King novels and fishing in area ponds and rivers. He was loved by his family and will be missed.
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
FOX2now.com
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours, is found wandering in dark
Jymere Evans’ parents say he was in the van alone for nearly three hours on Monday after falling asleep. When he woke up, he began walking and was located by strangers. "I was so scared. I had a heart attack,” he said. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school...
FOX2now.com
Windy morning leads to blustery temps
High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Black-owned businesses hold inaugural Frizz-Mas event. Sunday marked the inaugural Frizz-Mas in St. Louis. Kids got to sit on Santa’s lap to tell him...
Toys-4-Tats: St. Charles artist runs holiday special to help children in need
One St. Charles tattoo shop has made it a holiday tradition to collect toys and give back to the community.
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme.
timestribunenews.com
On his 2nd trek across America, Bearsun passes through Troy
Most of us have at some point in life have sought a new horizon. We may have enrolled in a class we always wanted to take or started a new hobby. And then there is Jesse Larios, of California, who donned a life-size anime bear costume and pawed it across America.
Texas man sentenced over drugs, gun charges in St. Louis
A federal judge sentenced a Texas man to nine years and two months in prison for fleeing police in St. Louis with a pistol and cocaine.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
FOX2now.com
3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested fentanyl
Liliana Leake, age 21 months, was found unconscious in a St. Louis County apartment last month and died at a hospital. Probable cause statements allege at least two of the adults “intentionally” did not seek medical attention for her. 3 charged in death of Missouri toddler who ingested...
KCTV 5
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
KSDK
3 St. Louis-area people killed, 3 others injured in crash south of Cape Girardeau
The driver, from Bridgeton, a man from Ste. Genevieve and a woman from Brighton, Illinois were killed in the crash. Three others from the St. Louis area were injured.
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
1 dead in rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 70
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 70 before Madison Street, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice struck the guardrail near Madison Street, drove...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
