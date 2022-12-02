Read full article on original website
Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays
Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Gregg County Historical Museum holds Living History Christmas event. Updated: 5 hours...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
WebXtra: Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Rice Road closed due to possible sinkhole
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Eastbound lanes of the 100 block of Rice Road in Tyler from Old Bullard to South Broadway Avenue are closed due to a possible sinkhole, Tyler police said. Crews are on the scene “trying to correct the problem,” police said. Drivers are encouraged to take...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to alleged Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to an alleged murder in Garrison on Saturday. Officials said that they considered David Lawrence Davis II armed and dangerous before they found him and took him into custody. During their search, officials […]
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions
TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
Police find dog behind the wheel of a truck involved in a crash in Texas
TYLER, Texas — Police in Texas responded to a crash involving a truck. When officers arrived, they found a dog behind the wheel. A reckless driver was apprehended in the parking lot of a Walmart in Kilgore, Texas, on Thursday, according to Kilgore Police Department. Except this reckless driver was furry and had four paws.
