There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.

23 DAYS AGO