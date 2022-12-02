Read full article on original website
Related
HelloGiggles
Jennifer Lopez May be on a Different Coast but She’s Still Just ‘Jenny From the Block’
Jennifer Lopez is proving she’s just as down-to-earth now, as she always was. In a new interview with Vogue for the magazine’s 73 Questions series, the mega-star discussed nearly everything under the California sun, from her roots in the Bronx, to her Super Bowl performance, and her most-famous fashion moment. Oh, and that movie that was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
'The Ship Has Sailed': Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Over The Idea Of Children After Failed IVF
Actress Jennifer Aniston revealed she attempted to get pregnant through IVF, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," Aniston said in a recent interview that addressed the decades-long pregnancy rumors. The Hollywood star also squashed speculation that...
After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days
There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
Stars You Didn’t Know Were Related: Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, Madonna and Hillary Clinton, More
All in the family! While many famous faces have made a name for themselves on their own, some have surprising familial connections to one another. Beanie Feldstein, who rose to fame after starring in 2019’s Booksmart, is the younger sister of Superbad’s Jonah Hill and has frequently gushed over their sibling bond.
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
Gwyneth Paltrow Goes On Shopping Spree with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Whoops'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin enjoyed time together in New York City over Thanksgiving weekend Gwyneth Paltrow is soaking up quality time with daughter Apple Martin — by doing some shopping! On Sunday, the Goop founder shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after a "couple of days" in the city the 18-year-old calls home since starting college this fall. In a photo on her Instagram Stories, Paltrow and Martin look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow...
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Net Worth 2022: Singer Had $200 Million During His Prime Years Before Filing for Bankruptcy in 2013
Aaron Carter was one of the biggest stars in the music industry during his prime years in the late 90s after releasing his first song "Crush on You." He reportedly earned hundreds of millions of dollars at the time, but the big question is; how much was his net worth before he passed away?
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors
Matt Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was among those honored at the White House Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital. On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney...
Leonardo DiCaprio tries to go incognito after a dinner date with Gigi Hadid
Leonardo DiCaprio is really good at hiding his face. The actor was able to cover every inch of his money maker while exiting a restaurant in New York over the weekend. As for who was his dinner date? Gigi Hadid. GrosbyGroup Hadid...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, North West, and more
It’s the weekend! There are only a few weeks left of 2022, and we are seeing the last celebrity TikToks of the year. From North West to Karol G: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. 1. Karol G Karol G shares this hilarious video...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0