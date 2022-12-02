ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comments / 0

Related
HelloGiggles

Jennifer Lopez May be on a Different Coast but She’s Still Just ‘Jenny From the Block’

Jennifer Lopez is proving she’s just as down-to-earth now, as she always was. In a new interview with Vogue for the magazine’s 73 Questions series, the mega-star discussed nearly everything under the California sun, from her roots in the Bronx, to her Super Bowl performance, and her most-famous fashion moment. Oh, and that movie that was memorable for all the wrong reasons.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Cinemablend

After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days

There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman

Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
People

Gwyneth Paltrow Goes On Shopping Spree with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Whoops'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin enjoyed time together in New York City over Thanksgiving weekend Gwyneth Paltrow is soaking up quality time with daughter Apple Martin — by doing some shopping! On Sunday, the Goop founder shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after a "couple of days" in the city the 18-year-old calls home since starting college this fall. In a photo on her Instagram Stories, Paltrow and Martin look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow...
People

Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors

Matt Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was among those honored at the White House Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital. On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy