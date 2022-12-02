Read full article on original website
Silver Saunders Friedman Dies: Cofounder Of Famed NY Comedy Club The Improv
Silver Saunders Friedman, who ran the New York Improv until it closed in 1992, has died. No details on the cause were immediately available. Her death comes less than a month after the passing of her ex-husband, Budd Friedman, who cofounded the New York club and later ran the L.A. Improv. The New York Improv opened in 1963 as a late night coffee shop, opened by Budd Friedman and his future wife, Silver Saunders. It was located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on West 44th near 9th Avenue. Saunders was i the Broadway show “How To Succeed in Business,” She...
17 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
The holiday season is officially upon us, which means everyone is busy — so we’ve done the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and the greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: The MC Hotel hosts 1st NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony; Rutgers-Newark teacher receives National Book Award; Montclair seniors launch blitz campaign for permanent senior center; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
South Orange native releases album centered on his hometown
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — During the monotony of the earliest stages of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, South Orange native and musician David W. Jacobsen decided to read some of his old journals. Two years later, he turned his old words into new art in the form of an album centered on his hometown. “Imprint” was released on Nov. 5.
Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast
Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Community invited to Christmas Spectacular concert at Caldwell U.
CALDWELL, NJ — The music department at Caldwell University will present its annual Christmas Spectacular concert Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., in the Student Center auditorium on campus, 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell. The university chorale will perform songs, including “Carol of the Bells,” Tomás Luis de Victoria’s...
Holiday Date Night Ideas in Hudson County That Aren’t Dinner
It’s the most romantic time of the year, but as the days get colder and darker, it sometimes feels like going out to dinner is the only option for date night. We love a good dinner date — and there are so many incredible restaurants in Hudson County — but it’s fun to mix it up every now and then, too. Want to add some holiday spice to your next date night in Hudson County? Keep reading for festive holiday date night ideas in Jersey City or Hoboken.
Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today
About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.
Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City
Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
Mayor Baraka Joined Mayor of Sebastián, Puerto Rico To Unveil Mural at Mt. Prospect Place
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, Mayor of San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, Director of Arts & Cultural Affairs fayemi shakur, Newark Municipal Council Members, Greater Newark Convention Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos "Flavor" to unveil a new 500-foot long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect Avenues in Newark's North Ward on December 2, 2022. The two municipalities signed a "Sister City" agreement in September 2021.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Saint Peter’s University launches $75 million fundraising campaign
Saint Peter’s University launched a $75 million fundraising campaign Friday evening with goals of funding upgraded facilities, more scholarships and general, annual needs of the campus. The campaign piggybacks off a more private fundraising effort that has secured $70 million over the last six years and is the largest...
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
Some NJ residents blame flooding on Seton Hall construction
NEWARK, N.J. -- Some residents in Newark and South Orange allege construction over the years at Seton Hall University has contributed to flooding in their neighborhoods.Now, the South Orange Planning Council is about to hold a vote on more construction there. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this group wants it delayed until flooding issues are addressed.Some neighbors who surround the university's campus say they've been experiencing urban flooding, which is what happens when runoff has nowhere to go."I've never had any flooding or any water in my basement since I moved here until around 2011," Newark resident Ken Walters said.Walters...
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
Allure 258 Surges to 75% Leased in East Orange, NJ
Allure 258, the new lifestyle-driven rental building that has boosted the residential appeal and popularity of a fast-growing neighborhood in East Orange, NJ with bold architectural design, inspired amenities and compelling price points, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75% of the building’s 213 expansive residences now leased.
Small Business Saturday draws crowds to Bloomfield
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Center Alliance observed its third annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. There was a persistent gathering of passers-by at the Six Points Plaza event downtown, no doubt drawn by curiosity, a milling activity, free cookies and coffee, and then staying for an ice sculpting exhibition. The weather was especially fair, so what was not to like? But perhaps most hopeful for Bloomfield small business owners was that, determined by a quick canvass by this newspaper, almost half of the people stopping to see what was going on were out-of-towners.
Student Council All School Dance 12/10
StuCo is excited to announce an All-School-Dance on Saturday, December 10th in the WHS Cafeteria! The dance will run from 8:00 – 10:00 PM, with admission to the dance open until 9PM. The theme is WINTER WONDERLAND and we ask that everyone try to wear blue, white, silver or...
Meet the TikTok bandit
A man who has garnered the attention of over 6,000 followers on TikTok, and twice claimed to be homeless, has been not only dining and dashing right out of restaurants without paying his tab and spreading the gospel claiming to be free, he’s been live streaming and boasting about his exploits.
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
