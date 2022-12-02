Read full article on original website
Grass House Update
Tyler Rice Road reopening delayed until Tuesday for sinkhole repairs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rice Road between South Broadway Ave. and Old Bullard Rd. will remain closed until Tuesday or when all repairs can be made and the safety of the asphalt can be determined. Telecommunication infrastructure was relocated by AT&T and Conterra this weekend and a gas line still...
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
Texas Baptist Men continue cleanup in tornado-hit Hughes Springs
Sinkhole on Rice Rd near Old Bullard causing traffic delays
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas young men’s service organization volunteers their time to help in their own way at a rescue mission shelter. The ‘Young Men’s Service League’ of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s shelter this Sunday.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
WebXtra: Longview women’s shelter seeks funding to pay for facility expansion
‘All is Calm’ at Pollard UMC Theatre retells story of 1914 Christmas Truce
Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
East Texans finally see falling gas prices
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices are falling at a time when many East Texans are struggling to make ends meet. This means that people can save more than they thought they would while they Christmas shop this season. “It’s wonderful that gas prices are so low at this time since its Christmas you’re spending […]
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas
We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Chainsaw artist carves dead tree in Tyler’s Brick Streets Historic District
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A large tree died in the front lawn of a home near downtown Tyler, and the homeowner opted to get creative rather than turning it to firewood. Owner of Bearly Making It Chainsaw Carving Cam Dockery was seen today carving an intricate design into a dead tree. This took place in the front lawn of a home at the corner of Shaw Street and College Avenue in the Brick Streets Historic District in Tyler.
