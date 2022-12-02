ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty in murder of pregnant woman

By Stacie Strader
 2 days ago
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Amber Waterman pleads not guilty to kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

Waterman made her initial court appearance today in federal court in Springfield, Missouri. Amber appeared in person for arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty.

She’s scheduled to be back in federal court on December 14, 2022. The court also scheduled discovery deadlines.

Her co-defendant in the case and husband, Jamie Waterman, is set for trial in January.

Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Arkansas Woman; Charges

Prosecutors charged Amber Waterman with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The federal criminal complaint alleges that, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, Amber Waterman kidnapped Ashley Bush, who was approximately 31 weeks pregnant, in order to claim her unborn child as her own. She allegedly transported Ashley Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville, resulting in her death.

Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The federal criminal complaint alleges that he assisted Amber Waterman, in order to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial, and punishment, knowing she had committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaints, Amber Waterman adopted the false online persona of “Lucy” in order to meet Ashley Bush, then lured her to meet a second time to give her a ride to a purported job interview. Instead, the affidavit says, Amber Waterman killed Ashley Bush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6KXe_0jVUyITr00

