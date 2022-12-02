ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fyffe, AL

Fyffe completes sixth perfect season in nine years for Alabama high school football 2A championship

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago

AUBURN — Class 2A runs through Fyffe. Again.

This season, after spending two seasons in Class 3A, the Red Devils returned to the classification where they became an Alabama high school football dynasty. Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, they capped off a perfect season with a 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the AHSAA state championship game.

Fyffe (15-0) is the only AHSAA team to finish the season unbeaten. It's nothing new for the Red Devils, though. They won five state titles, going 15-0 each time, between 2014-20. Last season, they lost in the quarterfinals to end their bid for a fourth straight title. They'll hope this season was the start of a new streak.

B.B. Comer (12-3) had all the momentum early. Kamore Harris ran for a 67-yard touchdown run on the game's second play and the Tigers' defense forced a three-and-out.

But Fyffe stormed back and scored three unanswered touchdowns before the first quarter was over. Ryder Gipson punched in the Red Devils' first points on a short touchdown, with Brodie Hicks scoring the next two.

Comer answered early in the second quarter on Devin Harvey's 44-yard touchdown pass to Richard Weed, but Hicks scored just seconds before halftime. Fyffe began the third quarter with a nearly seven-minute drive that Hicks capped off to make it 33-16.

Tristan Garrett's touchdown got the Tigers within two scores before the Red Devils went back to their efficient ground-and-pound offense, culminating in Hicks' fifth touchdown run. Harris' touchdown with three minutes to play came too late for Comer.

Hicks ran for 235 yards on 45 carries. Harris led the way for the Tigers with 180 yards on 20 rushes.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Fyffe completes sixth perfect season in nine years for Alabama high school football 2A championship

