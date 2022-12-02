ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Nuggets-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks.

On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets will be in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Jamal Murray is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Jamal Murray (quad) now listed questionable Friday."

Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season but has returned and looked good to start the 2022-23 season.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 17 games.

In his most recent game, he had 26 points, four rebounds and two assists and helped the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night in Colorado.

If the Nuggets can stay healthy for the majority of the season, they will likely be a top-four seed in the Western Conference.

They come into Friday night 14-7 in their first 21 games, which has them as the second seed.

Currently, the Nuggets are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and an impressive 8-5 in the 13 games they have played on the road away from Colorado.

As for the Hawks, they are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are coming off a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic in Florida on Wednesday night.

At home, they are 7-4 in the 11 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have one of the best backcourts in the entire NBA, with All-Star guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

