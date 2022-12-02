The holiday season brings an opportunity to make a difference

This holiday season, The Palm Beach Post entered into its 27th year of its annual charity drive, Season to Share, braced for the worst with cost of food and housing at record highs in our community. (Indeed, homelessness or the threat of homelessness proved a recurring theme among those nominated for help by local agencies.)

But even before we launched our project to highlight 10 individuals and families in some of the most dire circumstances, residents stepped forward ready to donate — reminding us of the very best of this season and our readers.

As you read this note, we continue to tell these stories in our printed pages and all can be found here online. With each day, with each story comes an opportunity to help.

To help a family of six facing eviction while also battling a rare genetic disease that produces tumors in the nervous systems of three household members.

To help a 5-year-old boy born with a heart defect.

To help a single mother caring for her sick mom while undergoing treatments for her own breast cancer. And more.

As a newspaper, it's our mission to write about the conditions in our community, but Season to Share gives us a rare opportunity to also directly take part in their remedy by tapping the love and generosity of our readers.

Last year, the project raised more than $718,000.

Of course, while profiiling our Season to Share subjects, our reporters haven't missed a beat when delivering the news.

The Post's Giuseppe Sabella was the only reporter in the courtroom when a former Dwyer High coach left in handcuffs headed for jail two decades after he coerced a student into repeatedly having sex.

And while former President Donald Trump was in the national news cycle for hosting white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, only The Palm Beach Post's Alexandra Clough was able to hone in on some of the local intrigue. Clough noted that the Christian nonprofit Salvation Army had pulled its events from Mar-a-Lago five years ago, but is now preparing to host its annual ball in the same space come Dec. 10.

They've covered local research breakthroughs that may change how ALS is treated, and plans to curb flooding while filtering pollutants in the county's north end. Of course, there was room for some South Florida slice of life as well: a 9,000-square-foot home exceptional not for its size or its price ($3.9 million), but for its puzzles. They call it the "Puzzle Palace."

The Palm Beach Post has connected this county's residents for more than 100 years by telling its stories. Stay informed, meet your neighbors and immerse yourself in the community it by checking out more of our subscriber-only content.

Sonja Isger

Sonja can be reached at sisger@pbpost.com and find her on Twitter at @sonjaisger. Subscribe to independent reporting that supports democracy via subscribe.palmbeachpost.com.