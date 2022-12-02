Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Many patients with weak immune systems don't realize their Covid-19 medicine isn't as effective as it used to be
(CNN) -- Judy Salins considers herself a smart, empowered patient, but until this week, she had no idea that the medicine she takes to defend herself against Covid-19 isn't protecting her as well as it used to. "I was shocked to hear this," Salins said. "What do I do now?"
MedicalXpress
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
CNBC
Omicron boosters probably aren't very effective against mild Covid illness, but will likely prevent hospitalizations, experts say
The CDC, in a real-world study, found the omicron Covid boosters are less than 50% effective against mild illness across almost all adult age groups when compared to people who are unvaccinated. But people who received the boosters were better off than those who only got the old shots, with...
Fauci begs public to get COVID-19 booster shots in last White House appearance
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, used his last appearance at the White House to encourage people to get COVID-19 booster shots.
wealthinsidermag.com
: ‘No one is dying from COVID anymore, but we might die because of the zero-COVID policy.’ Protests expand in China over lockdowns.
A fire that killed at least 10 people on Thursday in northwestern China’s Urumqi city has led to a new round of protests online and offline, as many expressed anger around the country’s zero-COVID policy. The fire broke out in a high-rise building and took about three hours...
Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
COVID cases are on the rise again this autumn. Here are the symptoms to look out for
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
A woman was told a tiny mark on her cheek was a clogged oil gland. Doctors later discovered it was a cancerous tumor.
Angiosarcoma on the skin can appear as a raised, swollen bump that looks like a bruise and grows over time.
Man who had COVID-19 for 400 days finally cured after getting treated with antibodies, study says
A man who had COVID-19 non-stop for more than 400 days was finally cured, a study reporting the case said. The man, 59, had a suppressed immune system because of a recent kidney transplant. He first tested positive in December 2020 and carried the virus for at least 411 days, The Washington Post reported on November 4.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Got a Weird COVID-19 Symptom? You’re Not Alone.
From COVID tongue to COVID toe, doctors have seen some bizarre cases.
COVID, Flu Or RSV? Here's How To Tell The Difference.
It can be pretty hard to tell these circulating viruses apart, but experts share some tips for deciphering your symptoms.
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Washington Examiner
‘Big one is coming': Chilling warning about US military's lack of preparedness from top official
As war rages in Ukraine and China continues to develop its nuclear capabilities, some military officials are warning the United States is unprepared to be dragged into warfare. The warnings come after it was reported in October that America's military had become weaker over the last several years and is...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Comments / 0