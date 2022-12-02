Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.

21 DAYS AGO