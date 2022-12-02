Man dies after being set on fire; Phoenix detectives search for answers

Phoenix police and detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found set on fire.

According to Phoenix police, officers at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 saw smoke from a fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street. Officers found and extinguished the small fire.

Phoenix police said they discovered a severely burned man once the fire was put out.

According to Phoenix police, the Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead on the scene. Detectives with the department’s Homicide Bureau and arson unit also responded to investigate.

The body was turned over to the Maricopa County medical examiner to determine the cause of death and identify the man, police said.

Phoenix detectives were investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).