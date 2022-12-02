ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being set on fire; Phoenix detectives search for answers

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Phoenix police and detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found set on fire.

According to Phoenix police, officers at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 saw smoke from a fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street. Officers found and extinguished the small fire.

Phoenix police said they discovered a severely burned man once the fire was put out.

According to Phoenix police, the Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the man dead on the scene. Detectives with the department’s Homicide Bureau and arson unit also responded to investigate.

The body was turned over to the Maricopa County medical examiner to determine the cause of death and identify the man, police said.

Phoenix detectives were investigating the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Related
KOLD-TV

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
KTAR.com

Body of man believed to be set on fire found near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The body of a man who was believed to be set on fire was found Thursday near downtown Phoenix, authorities said. Police saw smoke from a fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street at about 3 p.m. and upon arrival, found the badly burned body nearby. Fire...
12 News

Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
fox10phoenix.com

Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later

PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
fox10phoenix.com

2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily

Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
ABC 15 News

Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence

A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
12news.com

Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
AZFamily

Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.
AZFamily

Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
12 News

Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility

PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
12 News

Woman dies after becoming 'overwhelmed by smoke or fire' in Rio Verde Foothills trailer fire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman and several birds are dead after an early morning trailer fire in Rio Verde Foothills on Friday, the Rural Metro Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at the scene north of Scottsdale to find two trailers and a car on fire, the department said. Officials were previously told by the 911 caller that the trailer was believed to be occupied.
