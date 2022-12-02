Carlsbad Cavegirls advance to title game of City of Champions Classic in Artesia

The last time the Carlsbad Cavegirls won the City of Champions Classic in Artesia was nearly 20 years ago during the inaugural event.

Saturday Carlsbad has the chance to win the title for the second time in tournament history.

The Cavegirls (3-0) defeated Alamogordo 35-26 in a game that saw Carlsbad start slow but eventually pulled away for the victory.

The Cavegirls held a three-point lead at the end of the opening quarter and poured on the offense in the second period leading 27-7 at halftime.

Cavegirl head coach Matt Enloe said the win was a team effort as players such as Abbey Dugan, Marianna Sepulveda and Allie Myers contributed in the victory.

“Overall, I’m super proud of the girls,” he said.

The Cavegirls led 32-15 at the end of the third period and held off a late Lady Tiger charge to win the game.

Enloe said the Cavegirls were excited to play in Saturday’s finals.

“I hope we come out tomorrow and do our best,” he said.

Who is next for the Cavegirls?

Carlsbad plays El Paso Riverside for the championship trophy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Rangers defeated Artesia 63-43.

The game looked promising for Artesia (2-1) as they led Riverside 15-11 at the end of the opening period.

The Rangers outmuscled the Lady Bulldogs in the second quarter outscoring the home team 22-2.

Riverside led 37-17 at halftime and outpaced Artesia for the rest of the game. Rangers junior guard Sophyia Bustillos led all scorers with 33 points.

Artesia head coach Jeff Houghtaling said Riverside put plenty of pressure on Artesia and he expects pressure from the Lady Tigers in the third place game.

"Alamogordo is a lot bigger. It's different for us every night," he said.

Rio Rancho defeats Cavemen

Carlsbad Cavemen head basketball coach John Zumbrun said the team lacked energy in a 61-44 loss to Rio Rancho in the consolation semifinals at the City of Champions Classic in Artesia on Friday morning.

The Cavemen (0-4) had hot and cold spurts during the contest against the Rams, who led throughout most of the contest.

Rio Rancho led 31-22 at halftime and kept double digit leads during the second half.

“Rio Rancho took it to us,” Zumbrun said. “No. 34 (Rio Rancho guard Jayden Johnson) dominated us.”

The 6-foot Johnson averaged 11 points a game prior to the start of Friday’s contest.

What's next for Carlsbad?

Carlsbad seeks its first win Saturday in the seventh-place game. The Cavemen take on the Artesia Bulldogs who lost to Deming 59-52.

“We’ve got to be ready to play. We’ve got to get energized,” Zumbrun said.

Saturday's Schedule

8:30 a.m. Goddard Lady Rockets versus Ruidoso Lady Warriors seventh place.

10 a.m. Deming Wildcats versus Rio Rancho Rams boys' consolation championship.

11:30 a.m. El Paso Bel Air Lady Highlanders versus Deming Lady Cats consolation championship

2:30 p.m . Carlsbad Cavegirls versus El Paso Riverside girl's championship.

4 p.m. Los Lunas versus Fort Sumner boys' championship.

5:30 p.m. Artesia Lady Bulldogs versus Alamogordo Lady Tigers girl's third place.

7 p.m. Artesia Bulldogs versus Carlsbad Cavemen for seventh place.

