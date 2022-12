The MHSAA football state championship schedule is set. The championship games will be held at M.M. Roberts Stadium at Southern Miss on Dec. 2-3.

Here are the Mississippi high school football state championship scores:

Class 3A

Friday

Raleigh 55, Noxubee County 52

Class 1A

Friday

Bay Springs 22, McEvans 0

Class 5A

Friday

Picayune 31, West Point 21

Class 4A

Saturday

Louisville 17, Mendenhall 14

Class 2A

Saturday

Scott Central 42, Charleston 12

Class 6A

Saturday

Starkville 48, Brandon 32

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi high school football playoff scores: MHSAA championship results