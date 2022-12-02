Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion

A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo.

Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids.

Gregor is the Head Latin Teacher at Sacred Heart Academy. He studied philosophy in Rome and earned his Master's in linguistics at Indiana University.

Will Gregor interrupt Pannulo's winning streak, totaling $666,744?

As a long-time trivia fan, Gregor has been trying to get on "Jeopardy!" for years, he told MLive. Growing up, he watched the show with his mother and has been preparing since 2015 by taking the show's online quiz.

On tonight's episode, he gets the chance to show his trivia skills in an effort to keep Pannulo from his 20th win.

The episode is pre-recorded in California. Watch "Jeopardy!" tonight on WDIV-TV at 7:30 p.m.

