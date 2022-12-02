Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee dead at 34

Quentin Oliver Lee, best known for his role as the Phantom in the US tour of “The Phantom of the Opera” and an off-Broadway role in “Oratorio for Living Things,” has died. He was 34.

His wife, Angie Lee Graham, broke the news in an Instagram post, telling fans that he passed away in the “wee hours” of Thursday morning after a months-long battle with colon cancer.

“It was the most beautiful moment of my life,” Graham wrote in the announcement which was posted to Lee’s account. “I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away. He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves.

“It was peaceful, and perfect,” she added.

The pair share a young daughter, Samantha, who was pictured in Graham’s tribute.

She finished the post by saying she and their daughter are “supported and lifted by our families and our own faith.”

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven. To say ‘he will be dearly missed’ doesn’t reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched.”

Lee and his daughter, Samantha. Instagram / quentinsings

“If we let him, he made us better people.”

Lee announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in June.

“This year has been a wild ride, I got a chance work with some incredible people at the TONY nominated ‘Caroline or Change’ musical, debut a sold-out Lortel Winner off-Broadway masterpiece, ‘Oratorio for Living Things,’ and was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon Cancer,” he wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year.

In October, fellow Broadway stars took part in A Benefit for Quentin Oliver Lee in New York City. The event was also livestreamed and was Lee’s final performance.

His other Broadway credits include the 2021 revival of “Caroline, or Change” and “Prince of Broadway” in 2017. Lee was also an understudy in Diane Paulus’ touring production of “Porgy and Bess.”

Lee got his Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Northern Arizona University in 2012.

As an opera singer, he appeared onstage in the notable “I Am Harvey Milk” and “Carmen,” among many others.