Ja’Marr Chase expected to play vs. Chiefs, Joe Mixon remains in concussion protocol

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has indicated to his head coach Zac Taylor that after a second full week of practice he is ready to make his return to game action.

Chase, 22, has missed four games with a hairline hip fracture and he also hyperextended his right leg against the New Orleans Saints. Fortunately for Chase and the Bengals, he avoided a tear to his labrum. The former No. 5 overall pick returned to practice last week ahead of the Titans but didn’t feel comfortable enough to suit up in Tennessee.

“That's what I told Zac, I told him I didn't feel too comfortable yet,” Chase said on Wednesday. “I wanted to give myself another week of preparation for the next game if I had a chance to."This week is a different story. Chase will be back on the field barring any setback over the weekend and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Bengals. The Bengals went 3-1 without Chase on the field.

Cincinnati (7-4) hosts top-seeded Kansas City (9-2) at Paycor Stadium. It will be the third meeting between quarterback Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes in 12 months. Burrow leads the series 2-0 over Mahomes.

Prior to getting hurt, Chase caught 47 passes for 605 yards and six touchdowns.

Joe Mixon remains in concussion protocol

Running back Joe Mixon remains in the concussion protocol and is considered “day-to-day” as far as his status for Sunday’s game, per Taylor.Mixon, 26, suffered a concussion against the Steelers in Week 11. He was unable to practice last week and has been limited in practice all week.

Without Mixon against the Titans, the Bengals rushed for 108 yards in the win. Backup running back Samaje Perine carried the load and amassed 93 total yards and one touchdown. If Mixon is unable to go against the Chiefs, look for Perine to be the featured back again. Even if Mixon is able to play, expect Perine to get an increase in carries based off his production last week.

So far on the year, Mixon has rushed for 605 yards on 158 carries and six touchdowns.

This is the second time in Mixon’s career that he’s suffered a concussion forcing him to miss multiple games.

