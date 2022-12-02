ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City man accused of firing ‘warning shot,’ killing victim

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a Kansas City man with killing a man Wednesday morning.

Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

The criminal complaint shows Kansas City police officers responded to a call at East Armour Boulevard and Broadway Boulevard around 5 a.m.

The document shows a man called for help after finding a man on the ground with blood around him. The victim died at the scene.

One critically injured in early morning Brookside fire

Court records show detectives reviewed surveillance video from a business across the street from where they found the victim’s body.

Detectives said the video shows an SUV that belongs to Bostic circling the area. At one point, the SUV stops and the victim walks toward it. The video shows the victim’s mannerisms escalating the longer he is near the SUV.

The video shows the victim throwing a traffic cone at the SUV, then doubles over as he stumbles and tries to run away. He then collapses on the sidewalk, according to the court document.

Thousands of volunteers apply to test new KCI Airport Terminal

The criminal complaint shows how police used traffic cameras to track Bostic’s SUV through town. They also used an Automated License Plate Reader to trace the SUV back to Bostic.

While waiting for a search warrant, court documents show Bostic walked up to detectives and said he was driving the car when he heard a crash. He rolled down his window and asked the person standing nearby if he was crazy. Bostic said the victim smashed his window so he fired a warning shot, which hit the victim, killing him.

