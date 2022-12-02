ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn church to host 50th anniversary Boar's Head Festival

By Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church in Dearborn will host performances of the Boar's Head Festival play this weekend.

The 50th-anniversary showcase will feature the Vanguard Voices choral ensemble and the Dearborn Chamber Orchestra.

The Boar's Head Festival, a Christmas ceremony dating to medieval England, typically featured a feast of roasted boar's head. Slaying a boar for the feast symbolized the role of the birth of Christ in defeating evil.

The play's legacy at Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church began in 1972, when composer Steven Errante crafted a new score for performance at the church, said church Music Director Charles Miller. Since then, the annual show has touched the lives of many community members with its holiday spirit.

"It's really been this wonderful church tradition that has spanned many generations and some of the adults that we have here at the 50th anniversary were in this when they were schoolchildren," Miller said. "It's just a wonderful bit of nostalgia for the members that are participating in the festival this year."

This year's performance will be a full production of the original score, with about 48 singers in the Vanguard Voices, about 22 instrumental players from the Dearborn Chamber Orchestra, and a fully costumed cast, Miller said.

Tickets are not required to attend, though donations will be accepted after the performances. Showings will be at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church in Dearborn.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dearborn church to host 50th anniversary Boar's Head Festival

