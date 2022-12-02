ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Suspicious envelope leads to partial evacuation of Parkland’s Stoneman Douglas High

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A suspicious envelope with a substance inside led to a partial evacuation at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School late Friday morning. Authorities say there is no threat, but school operations have yet to resume.

Around 11:50 a.m., Broward sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school at 5901 Pine Island Rd. about a “suspicious envelope” found in the administration office.

The school relocated class for about 250 students and teachers for the rest of Friday until dismissal, according to an email from the Office of Communications at Broward County Public Schools to the Miami Herald.

The office was evacuated as detectives began investigating, BSO said. The school was placed under a secure status and school activities were put on hold.

The school district tweeted there was an unknown substance inside the envelop that first responders were looking into.

About an hour later, authorities deemed it not a threat and the secure status was lifted, even while normal school operations were still on hold.

The school district said parents will be contacted directly by the high school on updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified

Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
Click10.com

Family mourns after Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher dies following I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after a Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher was shot and killed in a road rage shooting on Sunday night. Ana Estevez, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, died from her injuries after being shot Sunday night while driving on Interstate 95 in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
orlandoadvocate.com

Three Florida teens face felony charges for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in City of Weston

Three Broward County teens are facing felony charges of criminal mischief, burglary and public order crime prejudice in connection with racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in the Weston Hills Country Club on Oct. 5. October 5 was Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. The public order crime prejudice count is an hate crime enhancement.
NBC Miami

Families Question Use of Cameras on I-95 in South Florida After Recent Shootings

A number of recent unsolved shootings on Interstate 95 in South Florida have family members asking that surveillance cameras along the highway be recorded. The road rage shooting over the weekend on I-95 in Broward is the latest to go unsolved. Ana "Ani" Estevez, a preschool teacher and student at...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in western Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in western Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The ...
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested, This Time For DUI

Cellblock KP Gets One More Inmate. Nearly 20 Jailed This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a few weeks, but another resident of the Kings Point senior living community in Delray Beach has been arrested, bringing the 2022 total of Kings Point […]
CBS Miami

Preschool teacher Ana Estevez dies days after road-rage shooting

MIAMI - A preschool teacher who was wounded during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County has died. Ana Estevez was 23 years old and authorities continue to search for a man they say shot Ana and two other people late Sunday night when a minor traffic collision on Interstate 95 escalated into gunfire.A young girl, who was in a separate vehicle, was also shot during the incident and taken for treatment. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators were called around 8:30 p.m. to southbound I-95 between the Sunrise and Broward Boulevard exits.Investigators said a white BMW side-swiped a Nissan Sentra carrying the two gunshot victims. An argument occurred between the people in both cars and the BMW driver opened fire on the man and woman in the Nissan, police said.Investigators are hoping someone comes forth with information to find the gunman. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. 
BOCANEWSNOW

KNIFE FOUND IN STUDENT’S BAG AT DON ESTRIDGE BOCA RATON

Don Estridge High-Tech Academy Scene Of High Drama. Student Taken Into Custody. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — School officials at Don Estridge High Tech Middle School mitigated a potential threat Thursday when several students reported that they saw a knife in the […]
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman missing in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Talitha Folkes was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of West McNab Road, at around 8 p.m., Thursday.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy