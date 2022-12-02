Suspicious envelope leads to partial evacuation of Parkland’s Stoneman Douglas High

A suspicious envelope with a substance inside led to a partial evacuation at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School late Friday morning. Authorities say there is no threat, but school operations have yet to resume.

Around 11:50 a.m., Broward sheriff’s deputies were called to the high school at 5901 Pine Island Rd. about a “suspicious envelope” found in the administration office.

The school relocated class for about 250 students and teachers for the rest of Friday until dismissal, according to an email from the Office of Communications at Broward County Public Schools to the Miami Herald.

The office was evacuated as detectives began investigating, BSO said. The school was placed under a secure status and school activities were put on hold.

The school district tweeted there was an unknown substance inside the envelop that first responders were looking into.

About an hour later, authorities deemed it not a threat and the secure status was lifted, even while normal school operations were still on hold.

The school district said parents will be contacted directly by the high school on updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated.