ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9

The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
News 8 WROC

U.S. eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands

(CBS) – The United States men’s soccer team has been eliminated from the World Cup after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands Saturday. It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the […]
nationalhogfarmer.com

Industrias Bachoco to acquire Mexican pork producer Norson

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has achieved a business agreement to acquire 100% of the capital equity of Norson Holding S. de R.L. of C.V., a vertically integrated pork producer and exporter, located in Sonora, Mexico. With more than 40 years of presence in the market, Norson is a relevant...
nationalhogfarmer.com

Key opportunities for protein demand in Africa

U.S. Meat Export Federation Africa Representative Matt Copeland was part of a recent USDA trade mission delegation visiting Kenya, and says he was impressed by the growth opportunities that post-COVID ecommerce offers for U.S. red meat in Africa. "There's a business in Kenya delivering to their rural constituents miles and...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Bracket Challenge: Popular picks Germany, Belgium eliminated

The 2022 World Cup group stage is over! And because there were several stunning upsets, some of the most popular FOX Super 6 Bracket Challenge picks to win it all didn't even make the Round of 16. The theme of this tournament has been underdogs barking, and two of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy