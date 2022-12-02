Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G. Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
Yardbarker
First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9
The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
U.S. eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands
(CBS) – The United States men’s soccer team has been eliminated from the World Cup after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands Saturday. It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the […]
World Cup scores, updates: Japan vs. Croatia, Brazil vs. South Korea
Monday’s Round of 16 games at the 2022 are quite the contrast. The first game of the day looks evenly matched between Croatia and Japan while Brazil is a big favorite in the afternoon game. Who will join England and France in the quarterfinals after they both won on Sunday?
nationalhogfarmer.com
Industrias Bachoco to acquire Mexican pork producer Norson
Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has achieved a business agreement to acquire 100% of the capital equity of Norson Holding S. de R.L. of C.V., a vertically integrated pork producer and exporter, located in Sonora, Mexico. With more than 40 years of presence in the market, Norson is a relevant...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Key opportunities for protein demand in Africa
U.S. Meat Export Federation Africa Representative Matt Copeland was part of a recent USDA trade mission delegation visiting Kenya, and says he was impressed by the growth opportunities that post-COVID ecommerce offers for U.S. red meat in Africa. "There's a business in Kenya delivering to their rural constituents miles and...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Bracket Challenge: Popular picks Germany, Belgium eliminated
The 2022 World Cup group stage is over! And because there were several stunning upsets, some of the most popular FOX Super 6 Bracket Challenge picks to win it all didn't even make the Round of 16. The theme of this tournament has been underdogs barking, and two of the...
Comments / 0